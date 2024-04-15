Dundee’s SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split fixture release revealed

Dundee’s disciplinary hearing into their Dens Park pitch troubles has been pushed back.

The Dark Blues were set to be in front of the SPFL on Tuesday.

That’s after a number of matches have been postponed at Dens this season.

A second attempt to face Rangers was called off last Wednesday after heavy rain hit the City of Discovery, making the pitch unplayable.

An investigation from the governing body had already been instigated following the initial call-off on March 17.

After the second call-off, the Premiership clash has been re-arranged once more, this time due to be played on Wednesday.

If Dens Park is ruled unplayable again the match will take place at McDiarmid Park instead.

Due to the new date of the Rangers clash, Dundee’s disciplinary hearing has been pushed back to take place after Wednesday’s match.

Disciplinary proceedings are expected to centre around SPFL rule H11 which states: “Each Club shall ensure that the field of play at its Registered Ground and at any other ground at which it is the Home Club for a League Match or Play-Off Match is: in smooth and in good condition and repair; and equipped with an efficient and effective drainage system so that it cannot become unplayable due to flooding.

“The Board may, without prejudice to any sanction that might be imposed on a Club

for failure to comply with Rule H11, require the Club concerned to take such steps

within such time and on such conditions as the Board shall specify, if the Board is not

satisfied that the Club concerned is complying or has complied in all respects with

Rule H11.”

It’s understood the hearing will take place on Thursday instead.

Post-split fixtures

The release of the fixtures for top six and bottom six clubs has also been pushed back.

Despite the line-up in the top and bottom halves of the table being decided, Wednesday’s Dundee-Rangers match can still impact things.

The fixture list is dependant on final league placings.

Rangers will be in second place whatever the result on Wednesday.

Dundee, though, can leapfrog St Mirren in fifth spot. It would need a victory by five goals to do so, however.

The fixtures for the final matches of the Premiership season are due to be released by the end of this week.

The five rounds of games will take place across April 27/28, May 4/5, May 11/12, May 14/15 and May 18/19.

Dundee are due three home matches in the top six while Tayside rivals St Johnstone are due two.