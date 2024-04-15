Dundee’s SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split fixture release revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s SPFL disciplinary hearing over Dens Park pitch pushed back as timing of post-split fixture release revealed

The Dark Blues are due to face the powers-that-be this week.

By George Cran
Dens Park
Dens Park failed a pitch inspection ahead of Dundee v Rangers last Wednesday. Image: SNS.

Dundee’s disciplinary hearing into their Dens Park pitch troubles has been pushed back.

The Dark Blues were set to be in front of the SPFL on Tuesday.

That’s after a number of matches have been postponed at Dens this season.

A second attempt to face Rangers was called off last Wednesday after heavy rain hit the City of Discovery, making the pitch unplayable.

An investigation from the governing body had already been instigated following the initial call-off on March 17.

After the second call-off, the Premiership clash has been re-arranged once more, this time due to be played on Wednesday.

Don Robertson explains to Dundee and Rangers representatives that pitch is unplayable on March 17. Image: Alan Harvey / SNS

If Dens Park is ruled unplayable again the match will take place at McDiarmid Park instead.

Due to the new date of the Rangers clash, Dundee’s disciplinary hearing has been pushed back to take place after Wednesday’s match.

Disciplinary proceedings are expected to centre around SPFL rule H11 which states: “Each Club shall ensure that the field of play at its Registered Ground and at any other ground at which it is the Home Club for a League Match or Play-Off Match is: in smooth and in good condition and repair; and equipped with an efficient and effective drainage system so that it cannot become unplayable due to flooding.

“The Board may, without prejudice to any sanction that might be imposed on a Club
for failure to comply with Rule H11, require the Club concerned to take such steps
within such time and on such conditions as the Board shall specify, if the Board is not
satisfied that the Club concerned is complying or has complied in all respects with
Rule H11.”

It’s understood the hearing will take place on Thursday instead.

Post-split fixtures

The release of the fixtures for top six and bottom six clubs has also been pushed back.

Despite the line-up in the top and bottom halves of the table being decided, Wednesday’s Dundee-Rangers match can still impact things.

Dundee players celebrate after sealing their top-six place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

The fixture list is dependant on final league placings.

Rangers will be in second place whatever the result on Wednesday.

Dundee, though, can leapfrog St Mirren in fifth spot. It would need a victory by five goals to do so, however.

The fixtures for the final matches of the Premiership season are due to be released by the end of this week.

The five rounds of games will take place across April 27/28, May 4/5, May 11/12, May 14/15 and May 18/19.

Dundee are due three home matches in the top six while Tayside rivals St Johnstone are due two.

Conversation