Dundee v Rangers passes pitch inspection but another arranged ahead of kick-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Rangers passes pitch inspection but another arranged ahead of kick-off

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee are due to host Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Dundee are due to host Rangers at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

The Dens Park surface has passed a morning pitch inspection ahead of Dundee’s match versus Rangers.

Another has been arranged for 3.30pm ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Heavy rain and a weather warning covering Tayside earlier in the week put the match in doubt.

On Tuesday evening, Dundee announced an inspection would take place on Wednesday morning ahead of the game.

Match referee Don Robertson conducted the assessment and deemed the pitch playable as of Wednesday morning.

More rain is expected ahead of the 8pm kick-off, including immediately before and during the game.

Dark Blues chief John Nelms said earlier in the week that the club is “as confident as we can be” that the game will go ahead.

He rejected suggestions that plans were in place to play the game on Thursday or at a neutral venue.

Nelms did suggest a second rescheduled date of next midweek.

More from Dundee FC

Joe Shaughnessy said the playing surface at Dens reminds him of what George Best used to play on. Images: SNS.
Joe Shaughnessy: Dundee pitch like old footage of George Best running around
Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Pitch inspection called for morning of Dundee v Rangers clash
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC.
Dundee post £2.8m loss for season 2022/23 as cost of life in Championship revealed
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee ownership breakdown as Gordon Strachan emerges as fourth biggest shareholder
Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee expect midweek Rangers clash to go ahead as planned as John Nelms shoots…
Dundee's Tony Docherty in front of the mics at a press conference
Tony Docherty on Dens Park pitch, Rangers boss Philippe Clement and welcoming back injured…
Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty presented with the Scottish Premiership Glen's Manager of the Month award for March.
Unbeaten March sees Dundee boss Tony Docherty named Manager of the Month
3
Dundee boss Tony Docherty watches on as his side fall to defeat against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee collapse a huge blow - but there's a reason for their…
Jordan McGhee admits Dundee 'got spooked' late on against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Jordan McGhee says Dundee must repay fans for weekend collapse with Rangers performance
Georgie Gent scores for Motherwell at Dundee
Another late Dundee giveaway spoils top 6 party as agonising weakness strikes again -…
10

Conversation