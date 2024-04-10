Dundee v Rangers passes pitch inspection but another arranged ahead of kick-off

The Dens Park surface has passed a morning pitch inspection ahead of Dundee’s match versus Rangers.

Another has been arranged for 3.30pm ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

Heavy rain and a weather warning covering Tayside earlier in the week put the match in doubt.

On Tuesday evening, Dundee announced an inspection would take place on Wednesday morning ahead of the game.

Match referee Don Robertson conducted the assessment and deemed the pitch playable as of Wednesday morning.

More rain is expected ahead of the 8pm kick-off, including immediately before and during the game.

Following this morning’s scheduled pitch inspection the match referee has decided that the pitch is currently playable. However, with rain forecast for later today both clubs and the league have agreed for a further pitch inspection to take place at 3.30pm today. #thedee pic.twitter.com/zDfE2RrmVK — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) April 10, 2024

Dark Blues chief John Nelms said earlier in the week that the club is “as confident as we can be” that the game will go ahead.

He rejected suggestions that plans were in place to play the game on Thursday or at a neutral venue.

Nelms did suggest a second rescheduled date of next midweek.