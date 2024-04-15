LEE WILKIE: The Championship title is Dundee United’s to throw away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: The Championship title is Dundee United’s to throw away

The Tangerines are closing in on a return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Dundee United players celebrate at Cappielow.
Dundee United players celebrate at Cappielow. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

It is Dundee United’s Championship title to throw away now.

Let’s face it, they are on their way back to the Premiership.

They could seal it this weekend – whether that is Raith Rovers slipping up at Inverness on Friday night or the Tangerines keeping up their excellent recent run by beating Ayr at Tannadice to effectively move out of reach.

There’s no doubt since January, United had failed to take opportunities presented to them to take control of the title race.

Dundee United Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by man of the match Ross Docherty.
Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by Man of the Match Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

In the recent three matches, they’ve grabbed it with two hands.

And I don’t expect them to let it slip now.

Scoring goals, barely conceding any and just playing really well. United have timed their return to form perfectly.

Rovers have been the opposite.

Big players and Jim Goodwin

Jim Goodwin salutes a 10,000+ crowd at Tannadice
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

United’s big players have stepped up when they were needed.

Sometimes I’m not sure about Tony Watt but there’s no arguing with his impact across the Championship season.

Louis Moult has been very good and Ross Docherty has been massive in the middle.

Jim Goodwin, too, deserves credit.

He built this team and the additions he made last summer have come good.

He also showed he could lift the team after a bad run of form.

He’s a young manager and is still developing in that role.

I’m interested to see what he can do with United in the Premiership.

