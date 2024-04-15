LEE WILKIE: The Championship title is Dundee United’s to throw away

It is Dundee United’s Championship title to throw away now.

Let’s face it, they are on their way back to the Premiership.

They could seal it this weekend – whether that is Raith Rovers slipping up at Inverness on Friday night or the Tangerines keeping up their excellent recent run by beating Ayr at Tannadice to effectively move out of reach.

There’s no doubt since January, United had failed to take opportunities presented to them to take control of the title race.

In the recent three matches, they’ve grabbed it with two hands.

And I don’t expect them to let it slip now.

Scoring goals, barely conceding any and just playing really well. United have timed their return to form perfectly.

Rovers have been the opposite.

Big players and Jim Goodwin

United’s big players have stepped up when they were needed.

Sometimes I’m not sure about Tony Watt but there’s no arguing with his impact across the Championship season.

Louis Moult has been very good and Ross Docherty has been massive in the middle.

Jim Goodwin, too, deserves credit.

He built this team and the additions he made last summer have come good.

He also showed he could lift the team after a bad run of form.

He’s a young manager and is still developing in that role.

I’m interested to see what he can do with United in the Premiership.