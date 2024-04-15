Anas Sarwar admits Labour has ‘mountain to climb’ in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anas Sarwar admits Labour has ‘mountain to climb’ in Dundee

Despite polls predicting a strong result for Labour, the SNP are still expected to win both Dundee Central and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.

By Alasdair Clark
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking in Dundee. Image: PA
Anas Sarwar has admitted Scottish Labour has a “mountain to climb” in Dundee as polls suggest voters still plan to back the SNP.

He told The Courier that while his party had come a long way, more work would be needed in areas like Dundee.

The Scottish Labour leader was speaking after he addressed delegates to the Scottish Trades Union Congress annual conference at the Caird Hall.

Despite the party registering a poll lead over the nationalists for the first time in a decade, the SNP is predicted to win again in the Yes-voting City of Discovery.

A YouGov MRP study – which projects how each constituency could vote – suggests the Dundee Central, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seats will return an SNP MP.

Anas Sarwar Dundee
Both seat boundaries are being redrawn to replace the existing Dundee East and Dundee West constituencies.

Mr Sarwar used his speech to say Dundee was a city “born of the workers movement”, with “deep links” to the Labour party.

But asked why polls suggest the city continues to favour the SNP over Labour, Mr Sarwar said: “We’ve still got a mountain to climb. We’ve come a huge way in the last three years but we’ve got a huge way to go.

“I’m pleased the polls are showing we are competitive again in different parts of the country, but that’s all the polls are – a snapshot of a single point in time.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do to make sure we’re persuading people that change is possible. That the Labour party can be that change.

‘The people of Dundee have been failed’

“We’re desperate to do that work between now and the General Election, and then use that as the launchpad for the Scottish Parliament election.

“The people of Dundee have been failed as well. They need change and we want to persuade them that Labour can be that change.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf addresses the STUC gathering on Tuesday, when he is expected to outline his vision for a fairer Scotland.

He is expected to say: “In my first year in office, I am proud to have delivered progressive taxation in Scotland, a direct ask of the STUC – allowing us to invest more in public services, tackle poverty and support a just climate transition.

First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf
“I am proud to increase the Scottish Child Payment – one of our measures helping to lift an estimated 100,000 children in Scotland out of poverty this year.

“And I have been unequivocal in my support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and continue to demand an end to UK arms sales to Israel.”

He will add: “It is clear that Sir Keir Starmer is going to be the next Prime Minister of the UK, which is why earlier this year I wrote to him offering to meet so we could discuss how the Scottish Government can work with his government in the interest of the people of Scotland.

“We need to start reversing the damage of 14 years of Conservative rule, and I am keen we see immediate progress – so I’m disappointed that Keir Starmer didn’t even bother to reply.”

