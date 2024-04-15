Anas Sarwar admits Labour has ‘mountain to climb’ in Dundee

Anas Sarwar has admitted Scottish Labour has a “mountain to climb” in Dundee as polls suggest voters still plan to back the SNP.

He told The Courier that while his party had come a long way, more work would be needed in areas like Dundee.

The Scottish Labour leader was speaking after he addressed delegates to the Scottish Trades Union Congress annual conference at the Caird Hall.

Despite the party registering a poll lead over the nationalists for the first time in a decade, the SNP is predicted to win again in the Yes-voting City of Discovery.

A YouGov MRP study – which projects how each constituency could vote – suggests the Dundee Central, and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry seats will return an SNP MP.

Both seat boundaries are being redrawn to replace the existing Dundee East and Dundee West constituencies.

Mr Sarwar used his speech to say Dundee was a city “born of the workers movement”, with “deep links” to the Labour party.

But asked why polls suggest the city continues to favour the SNP over Labour, Mr Sarwar said: “We’ve still got a mountain to climb. We’ve come a huge way in the last three years but we’ve got a huge way to go.

“I’m pleased the polls are showing we are competitive again in different parts of the country, but that’s all the polls are – a snapshot of a single point in time.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do to make sure we’re persuading people that change is possible. That the Labour party can be that change.

‘The people of Dundee have been failed’

“We’re desperate to do that work between now and the General Election, and then use that as the launchpad for the Scottish Parliament election.

“The people of Dundee have been failed as well. They need change and we want to persuade them that Labour can be that change.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf addresses the STUC gathering on Tuesday, when he is expected to outline his vision for a fairer Scotland.

He is expected to say: “In my first year in office, I am proud to have delivered progressive taxation in Scotland, a direct ask of the STUC – allowing us to invest more in public services, tackle poverty and support a just climate transition.

“I am proud to increase the Scottish Child Payment – one of our measures helping to lift an estimated 100,000 children in Scotland out of poverty this year.

“And I have been unequivocal in my support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and continue to demand an end to UK arms sales to Israel.”

He will add: “It is clear that Sir Keir Starmer is going to be the next Prime Minister of the UK, which is why earlier this year I wrote to him offering to meet so we could discuss how the Scottish Government can work with his government in the interest of the people of Scotland.

“We need to start reversing the damage of 14 years of Conservative rule, and I am keen we see immediate progress – so I’m disappointed that Keir Starmer didn’t even bother to reply.”