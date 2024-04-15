Dundee v Rangers: What’s going to happen ahead of third attempt to play controversial Dens clash?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee v Rangers: What’s going to happen ahead of third attempt to play controversial Dens clash?

Plans are in place if the Premiership match can't be played at Dens Park.

By George Cran
All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS
All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS

All eyes are on Dens Park once more.

Will the Dundee v Rangers match go ahead this time? Will the heaven’s open to make the surface unplayable again?

The two sides have tried twice now to get their outstanding Premiership clash played – once on March 17 and then a second time last Wednesday.

Both fell foul of the weather with the Dens pitch struggling to drain the rain.

That’s despite a game against Motherwell going ahead in between.

There has been plenty of speculation across Scottish football media about what is going to happen.

Courier Sport, though, can lay out what the plan is.

Plan A

All efforts will be made to ensure Dundee v Rangers goes ahead as scheduled at Dens Park, live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Wednesday.

Work has been ongoing on the surface since the second pitch inspection by referee Don Robertson last week.

Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
Referee Don Robertson postponed last Wednesday’s Dundee v Rangers match after inspecting Dens Park. Image: SNS.

And it will continue this week.

The cut-off point will be Tuesday.

A pitch inspection will be made in the morning before the SPFL communicate to the clubs by noon whether the game will happen at Dens Park.

What is certain is that the game will go ahead on Wednesday at 8pm – at Dens or elsewhere.

Plan B

Courier Sport exclusively revealed on Sunday that a deal has been agreed by Dundee with Tayside neighbours St Johnstone.

That will see the game take place at McDiarmid Park if it cannot be played at Dens.

McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park.

Should that be the case, a frantic organisation process will take place to shift everything needed for the match down the A90 to Perth.

Police, stewarding, paramedics, staff – everything you see at any Premiership match will now need to be organised at a different venue in less than 36 hours.

That includes allocating seats to the thousands of supporters who have already purchased tickets for the game.

Forecast

The Met Office weather forecast for Dens Park – at time of writing – is a mixture of light rain, heavy showers, sun and overcast conditions.

The heaviest rain was expected for the early hours of Monday with light showers due in the afternoon.

Rangers boss Phillipe Clement on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Rangers boss Philippe Clement on the Dens Park pitch last month before postponement. Image: SNS

Much brighter weather is forecast for Tuesday with a small chance of rain while Wednesday is expected to be cloudy but with the possibility of wet weather in the evening.

The state of the pitch on Tuesday will be taken into account, along with an updated weather forecast for what is to come.

The clubs, though, don’t expect any chances to be taken with regards to a third call-off.

The match will take place on Wednesday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Where it will be played, we will all have to wait and see.

Conversation