Dundee v Rangers: What’s going to happen ahead of third attempt to play controversial Dens clash?

All eyes are on Dens Park once more.

Will the Dundee v Rangers match go ahead this time? Will the heaven’s open to make the surface unplayable again?

The two sides have tried twice now to get their outstanding Premiership clash played – once on March 17 and then a second time last Wednesday.

Both fell foul of the weather with the Dens pitch struggling to drain the rain.

That’s despite a game against Motherwell going ahead in between.

There has been plenty of speculation across Scottish football media about what is going to happen.

Courier Sport, though, can lay out what the plan is.

Plan A

All efforts will be made to ensure Dundee v Rangers goes ahead as scheduled at Dens Park, live on Sky Sports at 8pm on Wednesday.

Work has been ongoing on the surface since the second pitch inspection by referee Don Robertson last week.

And it will continue this week.

The cut-off point will be Tuesday.

A pitch inspection will be made in the morning before the SPFL communicate to the clubs by noon whether the game will happen at Dens Park.

What is certain is that the game will go ahead on Wednesday at 8pm – at Dens or elsewhere.

Plan B

Courier Sport exclusively revealed on Sunday that a deal has been agreed by Dundee with Tayside neighbours St Johnstone.

That will see the game take place at McDiarmid Park if it cannot be played at Dens.

Should that be the case, a frantic organisation process will take place to shift everything needed for the match down the A90 to Perth.

Police, stewarding, paramedics, staff – everything you see at any Premiership match will now need to be organised at a different venue in less than 36 hours.

That includes allocating seats to the thousands of supporters who have already purchased tickets for the game.

Forecast

The Met Office weather forecast for Dens Park – at time of writing – is a mixture of light rain, heavy showers, sun and overcast conditions.

The heaviest rain was expected for the early hours of Monday with light showers due in the afternoon.

Much brighter weather is forecast for Tuesday with a small chance of rain while Wednesday is expected to be cloudy but with the possibility of wet weather in the evening.

The state of the pitch on Tuesday will be taken into account, along with an updated weather forecast for what is to come.

The clubs, though, don’t expect any chances to be taken with regards to a third call-off.

The match will take place on Wednesday at 8pm, live on Sky Sports.

Where it will be played, we will all have to wait and see.