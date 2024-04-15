Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

The gang of drug growers were caught operating the 'industrial scale' cannabis farm on Whytecauseway.

By Jamie McKenzie
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.

A gang of drug growers tried to hide in the rafters during a cannabis farm raid yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The group of three Albanians and a Greek were busted with more than 900 plants worth up to £760,000 at 16 Whytescauseway on May 19 last year.

The four men appeared from custody for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court annexe – about 130 yards from their derelict former showroom “workplace”.

They earlier pled guilty to producing cannabis between May 16 and 19 2023.

16 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy
16 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy in May 2023. Image: Google.

The men, aided by an interpreter in court, had faced an allegation the offence was aggravated by links to serious organised crime but this was deleted from the charge.

Prosecutors also accepted not guilty pleas to charges of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and bypassing an electricity meter at the address.

Police raid

Prosecutor Matthew McPherson told the court police were tipped off about the “industrial scale hydroponic cannabis cultivation plantation”.

“Upon entering, all accused present proceeded to make off from the officers and attempted to evade capture by entering the attic space and attempting to conceal themselves in the attic rafters.”

Mr McPherson said the four men “eventually gave themselves up”.

The fiscal depute said police found a total of 905 cannabis plants, with a wholesale value estimate ranging between £101,360 and £304,080.

He said the corresponding potential street value ranged between £253,400 and £760,200.

Trafficking and tragedy

Defence lawyers highlighted their clients’ early guilty pleas and time already spent behind bars on remand, equating to 21-month sentences.

Defence agent David McLaughlin, representing 40-year-old Albanian Leonard Qana, said his client claimed to have been trafficked.

He suffered family tragedy earlier in life, he was brought up in relative poverty and accrued debt due to the healthcare system in his home country.

He said Qana accepts criminal culpability but highlighted although the Home Office reached a “negative conclusion” after assessing him as a potential human trafficking victim, it was because he had “not provided enough evidence”.

The exterior of Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is just yards up the street from where the cannabis farm was. Image: DC Thomson.

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty, represented another Albanian, 28-year-old first offender Artur Pergjegji.

He said his remorseful client’s involvement “went against his own core values”.

He said Pergjegji’s asylum application was refused and he now finds himself with no right to remain in the UK.

Duncan McPhie, representing the third Albanian, Klaudio Qaru, 22, said his first offender client is an illegal immigrant to the UK.

Mr McPhie said: “He came to the UK and built up a debt and was forced to repay that debt by commission of the crime libelled.

“He came to the UK with the intention of bettering his life.”

Adam Scott, representing 21-year-old first offender Panagiotis Metsi from Greece, said upon release, an address would be open to him in England because unlike his co-accused, he has a work visa having previously worked in construction in London.

Sentencing

Sheriff Robert More told the men: “Each of you came to the UK with one hope – to make better your own lives, as well as the lives of those closest to you.

“It’s credible you became involved in this scheme with that intention, standing the appalling conditions in which you must have been operating.

“The expressions of remorse which have been made are similarly credible, having regard to the backgrounds of hardship and suffering which have been detailed.

“It has, in my opinion, been correctly identified that only sentences of prison are appropriate in the disposal of this case, having regard to the nature of the offence to which you pleaded guilty, as well as its scale.”

16 Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy
16 Whytescauseway is currently being renovated. Image: DC Thomson.

Sheriff More sentenced Qana and Pergjegji each to 18 months in prison and handed Qaru and Metsi 16 month sentences due to their younger ages.

All were backdated to May 22 last year, in effect meaning all have been released.

The ground floor of the property was formerly occupied by a shop but is now empty, with work going on inside the building this week.

