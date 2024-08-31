BREAKING: Rory MacLeod makes switch to English Premier League side from Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

BREAKING: Rory MacLeod makes switch to English Premier League side from Dundee United

MacLeod is in the final year of his deal with United.

By Alan Temple
Rory MacLeod in full flow for Dundee United
Rory MacLeod in full flow for United. Image: SNS

Rory MacLeod, Dundee United’s youngest ever debutant, has joined English Premier League side Southampton on loan with a view to a permanent move.

MacLeod, 18, spent a fortnight training with the Saints earlier this month and was given permission to feature in two friendlies for their U/21s.

And after a protracted period of negotiation, a deal was finally struck between the clubs on deadline day to allow the Scotland youth international to head south.

MacLeod will initially join on loan – with a six-figure fee attached – and Southampton will have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod
United kid Rory MacLeod. Image: SNS

He follows another academy player, Brandon Forbes, in departing Tannadice in the last 24 hours.

MacLeod will be part of Southampton’s development squad, sealing a reunion with ex-United youth chief Andy Goldie, who is now academy director at St Mary’s.

Record breaker

MacLeod became United’s youngest ever player when he entered the fray against Motherwell in February 2022, aged just 16 years and six days. 

He went on to start his first game for the club in a 1-1 draw against Celtic three months later, rattling the post with a fizzing drive and doing a fine marking job on Hoops skipper Callum McGregor.

Dundee United's Rory MacLeod in action against Rangers at Tannadice
Dundee United’s Rory MacLeod in action against Rangers at Tannadice. Image: SNS

MacLeod went on to make 28 appearances for the Terrors – albeit only four of those in the starting line-up – and was linked with several English Premier League clubs. He came close to joining Fulham in 2023.

A loan spell at Forfar last term proved to be a major disappointment, with MacLeod swiftly dropping out of the starting line-up, playing just seven times and returning to United after three months.

And he will now hope to realise his potential by continuing his progress at Southampton.

More from Dundee United

Vicko Sevelj at Dundee United's St Andrew's training base
Vicko Sevelj opens up on 'very shocking' Dundee United bow as versatile Croatian makes…
Sam Dalby bolsters Jim Goodwin's attacking pool
Sam Dalby joins Dundee United on loan as Jim Goodwin hails 'exciting, versatile attacking…
Sam Dalby in action for Wrexham
Dundee United race to complete deal for Wrexham striker as Rory MacLeod edges towards…
Liam Grimshaw takes a Dundee United throw at Tannadice, Dundee.
Liam Grimshaw released by Dundee United as work continues on striker search
Brandon Forbes in full flow for Dundee United
Brandon Forbes joins Norwich City as Dundee United bank £300,000 for teenage winger
Brandon Forbes could be heading to Norwich City.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee United are RIGHT to sell Brandon Forbes now
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United's transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock English Championship transfer
3
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Emmanuel Adegboyega could make his Dundee United debut against Ross County.
Emmanuel Adegboyega rewarded for Dundee United form with maiden Ireland U/21 call

Conversation