BREAKING: Rory MacLeod makes switch to English Premier League side from Dundee United

Rory MacLeod, Dundee United’s youngest ever debutant, has joined English Premier League side Southampton on loan with a view to a permanent move.

MacLeod, 18, spent a fortnight training with the Saints earlier this month and was given permission to feature in two friendlies for their U/21s.

And after a protracted period of negotiation, a deal was finally struck between the clubs on deadline day to allow the Scotland youth international to head south.

MacLeod will initially join on loan – with a six-figure fee attached – and Southampton will have an option to make the move permanent next summer.

He follows another academy player, Brandon Forbes, in departing Tannadice in the last 24 hours.

MacLeod will be part of Southampton’s development squad, sealing a reunion with ex-United youth chief Andy Goldie, who is now academy director at St Mary’s.

Record breaker

MacLeod became United’s youngest ever player when he entered the fray against Motherwell in February 2022, aged just 16 years and six days.

He went on to start his first game for the club in a 1-1 draw against Celtic three months later, rattling the post with a fizzing drive and doing a fine marking job on Hoops skipper Callum McGregor.

MacLeod went on to make 28 appearances for the Terrors – albeit only four of those in the starting line-up – and was linked with several English Premier League clubs. He came close to joining Fulham in 2023.

A loan spell at Forfar last term proved to be a major disappointment, with MacLeod swiftly dropping out of the starting line-up, playing just seven times and returning to United after three months.

And he will now hope to realise his potential by continuing his progress at Southampton.