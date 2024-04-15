EXCLUSIVE: Captain Ross Docherty urges Dundee United to ‘put on a show’ for fans in Tannadice title opportunity

Ross Docherty believes Dundee United have illustrated their ability to “blow teams away” during a blistering dash for the Championship finish line.

And the Tannadice captain has warned that United fully intend to maintain that pace until the final ball is kicked.

The Tangerines hammered Morton 4-1 on Friday night – becoming just the second team to put four past the Greenock men on their own patch since December 2021 – following a 5-0 win at Queen’s Park.

The fine run of form was instigated by a comfortable 2-0 triumph against Raith Rovers, who they now lead by six points at the summit of the second tier.

Jim Goodwin’s charges have showcased a direct, high-pressing and attacking strategy in recent outings, with their opponents unable to live with the title-favourites.

Docherty is aware that United took flak for several pedestrian showings, particularly in 2024 – noting “we are harsh on ourselves, too” – but reckons fans are seeing the real Terrors once more.

“There has been a bit of criticism, in terms of how we’ve gone through certain periods of the season,” said Docherty. “We are harsh on ourselves, too. We want improvement all the time.

“But there are no easy games in this league and that’s especially true when you are one of the biggest teams in the country coming into this division. Teams are up for it every week against you.

“Of course, it’s up to us to handle that. So, it was about getting over that spell halfway through the season and, now coming to the final weeks, I think we’ve done well again.

“We are starting to blow teams away – and we’ll try to do that for the rest of the season.”

Docherty relishing chance to “gamble”

He added: “Without getting carried away, if we start games like we did at Morton and Queen’s Park, and get ahead, then we are confident and comfortable in our ability to manage a game.

“There won’t be many teams that go to Cappielow and score four goals, even Premiership teams in the cups. So, it’s huge credit to the boys. And it could have been more.”

Docherty claimed the crucial opening goal in Greenock – his third of the season – and was followed by strikes from Glenn Middleton, Louis Moult and Tony Watt.

When it was suggested that he was an unlikely figure to pop up with a header, he smiled: “I’ve scored quite a few of those actually! I think folk might be a wee bit surprised.

“I saw Grim (Liam Grimshaw) shaping up and it was just about timing the run and guiding the ball, using a bit of that skid on the surface. We’ve gone a wee bit more direct and that allows me and Sibbs (Craig Sibbald) to gamble.

“I’m not really bothered who scores, but it’s nice that Sibbs scored against Queen’s Park, and I scored on Friday.”

Docherty: Let’s put on a show

While no-one in the Tannadice dressing room would dare say so, it now looks like a case of “when” rather than “if” United secure their return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

If Inverness beat Rovers on Friday night, the Terrors are de facto champions due to their superior goal difference of 36.

Regardless of the outcome in the Highlands, a triumph for United at home to Ayr United will effectively seal promotion. And if Goodwin’s side betters Raith’s result, they will mathematically win the title.

It would be a banner achievement for Docherty on several levels; he has never played in the Premiership, is captain of the squad and is lining up against Ayr – with whom he won the League One title in 2018.

He added: “No matter where we win it, the main thing is we do win it!

“But it would be special if we could do it at Tannadice. We want to put on a show for the fans.”