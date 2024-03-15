Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed golden Championship opportunity

Kane Ritchie-Hosler inspired Dunfermline Athletic to a comprehensive 3-1 victory over dismal Dundee United as a thrilling Championship title race took another twist.

The waspish wide-man teed up the opener for Matty Todd before bagging a brace of his own to condemn the sorry Tangerines to a third defeat in their last seven league games.

A late own goal by Kyle Benedictus was no solace for the Terrors, and cut no ice with the angry Arabs who made their feelings known at the full-time whistle.

Dunfermline can now target a late push for the playoffs after edging further away from the drop-zone and, in the process, have opened the door to their local rivals Raith Rovers to grab the initiative in the race for promotion.

Rovers travel to Queen’s Park on Saturday knowing a win will take them two points clear of United with just 21 left to play for.

United made two changes to the side that demolished Arbroath 4-0 at Tannadice on Saturday, with Jordan Tillson and Alex Greive replacing Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, named the same side that succumbed to a 2-0 derby day defeat against Raith last time out. Sam Fisher returned to the bench following six weeks out injured.

Todd toasted his 100th appearance for the Pars.

Terrific Todd

And the Fifers’ home-grown hero celebrated that milestone in style, breaking the deadlock after 11 minutes.

Hosler was the creator, dashing into the box before picking out the attacking midfielder with a fine low cross. Todd’s finish was clinical and composed.

While United were seeing plenty of the ball, they were toothless in the early knockings.

Conversely, Alex Jakubiak rippled the side netting with a speculative drive as the hosts illustrated more threat in the final third when they were in possession.

The Tangerines’ mounting frustration was underlined on the half-hour mark when Craig Sibbald launched a hopeful effort wildly off target from 30 yards. Jim Goodwin’s men were toiling for invention.

Hosler makes it two

Dunfermline deservedly doubled their advantage as half-time approached, with a Kevin Holt tackle ricocheting into the path of the excellent Hosler, who slammed a clinical shot past Jack Walton from the edge of the box.

Sibbald, perhaps the only recipient of pass marks in Tangerine in the opening 45, saw an effort from 20 yards creep narrowly wide after taking a deflection – as close as United would come in the half.

Stark’s Park favourite Dylan Easton was in attendance at East End Park and, like all those of a Rovers persuasion, will have – just this once – delighted in the efforts of their fierce Fife foes.

Dunfermline deadly on the break

Middleton replaced Tillson at the break and Goodwin unsurprisingly felt the need to change things up, and the winger’s immediate goal-bound drive was superbly blocked by Miles Welch-Hayes.

An even better opportunity fell to Louis Moult following some pinball in the Pars box, but the Tannadice marksman somehow contrived to lash his effort wide from point-blank range.

And United paid a heavy price for that profligacy.

Scott McMann took a heavy touch on the half-way line, allowing the electric Hosler to rob the left-back before haring forward and slamming beyond Walton following a slick one-two with Jakubiak.

Greive warmed the palms of Deniz Mehmet from distance, while Middleton flashed another shot wide of the post as United desperately sought a spark.

“Top of the league, yer having a laugh“, rang out from a the packed Section North-West.

United pulled one back with 10 minutes to play when a Middleton delivery was inadvertently turned into his own net by Kyle Benedictus.

Too little, too late.

Over to you, Rovers.

Star man: Kane Ritchie-Hosler (Dunfermline)

What a cathartic night for the gifted live-wire.

This was only his eighth appearance of a maddening, injury-hit campaign, having endured ankle, knee and shoulder issues – and undergoing two separate surgeries.

How the Pars would have loved to have this sort of pace, skill and clinical edge throughout the campaign.

Hosler’s two finishes were ice cool, while he showed wonderful composure to pick out Todd for the opening goal. He also got through a prodigious amount of work in a spectacular showing.

Jakubiak was not far behind, turning in his finest showing in a Dunfermline jersey.

Player ratings

Dunfermline Athletic (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 7; Welch-Hayes 7, Fagan-Walcott 7, Benedictus 7, Edwards 7 (Fisher 78); Otoo 7, Hamilton 5 (Allan 45, 7); Ritchie-Hosler 9 (Chalmers 78), Todd 8 (Moffat 70), Summers (McCann 28, 6); Jakubiak 9. Subs not used: Little, O’Halloran, Sutherland, Holmes.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Thomson 6, Gallagher 5, Holt 5, McMann 5; Sibbald 6, Docherty 5 (Mochrie 63), Tillson 4 (Middleton 45); Greive 5, Moult 5 (Fotheringham 63), Watt 5. Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Graham, Grimshaw, Meekison, Cudjoe.

Ref: Colin Steven

Att: 6,368