Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed golden Championship opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dunfermline 3-1 Dundee United: Kane Ritchie-Hosler tears Tangerines apart as Raith Rovers are handed golden Championship opportunity

The Terrors were poor at East End Park, particularly in the first half, as the hosts claimed a deserved win

By Alan Temple
Kane Ritchie-Hosler wheels away in celebration for Dunfermline
Hosler wheels away in celebration. Image: SNS

Kane Ritchie-Hosler inspired Dunfermline Athletic to a comprehensive 3-1 victory over dismal Dundee United as a thrilling Championship title race took another twist.

The waspish wide-man teed up the opener for Matty Todd before bagging a brace of his own to condemn the sorry Tangerines to a third defeat in their last seven league games.

A late own goal by Kyle Benedictus was no solace for the Terrors, and cut no ice with the angry Arabs who made their feelings known at the full-time whistle.

Dunfermline can now target a late push for the playoffs after edging further away from the drop-zone and, in the process, have opened the door to their local rivals Raith Rovers to grab the initiative in the race for promotion.

Rovers travel to Queen’s Park on Saturday knowing a win will take them two points clear of United with just 21 left to play for.

Dundee United's Tony Watt, left, wins a header
Tony Watt, left, wins a header. Image: SNS

United made two changes to the side that demolished Arbroath 4-0 at Tannadice on Saturday, with Jordan Tillson and Alex Greive replacing Kai Fotheringham and Glenn Middleton.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, named the same side that succumbed to a 2-0 derby day defeat against Raith last time out. Sam Fisher returned to the bench following six weeks out injured.

Todd toasted his 100th appearance for the Pars.

Terrific Todd

And the Fifers’ home-grown hero celebrated that milestone in style, breaking the deadlock after 11 minutes.

Hosler was the creator, dashing into the box before picking out the attacking midfielder with a fine low cross. Todd’s finish was clinical and composed.

Matty Todd fires Dunfermline into the lead against Dundee United.
Matty Todd fires Dunfermline into the lead against Dundee United. Image: SNS

While United were seeing plenty of the ball, they were toothless in the early knockings.

Conversely, Alex Jakubiak rippled the side netting with a speculative drive as the hosts illustrated more threat in the final third when they were in possession.

The Tangerines’ mounting frustration was underlined on the half-hour mark when Craig Sibbald launched a hopeful effort wildly off target from 30 yards. Jim Goodwin’s men were toiling for invention.

Hosler makes it two

Dunfermline deservedly doubled their advantage as half-time approached, with a Kevin Holt tackle ricocheting into the path of the excellent Hosler, who slammed a clinical shot past Jack Walton from the edge of the box.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler scores for Dunfermline against Dundee United
The excellent Hosler makes no mistake. Image: SNS

Sibbald, perhaps the only recipient of pass marks in Tangerine in the opening 45, saw an effort from 20 yards creep narrowly wide after taking a deflection – as close as United would come in the half.

Stark’s Park favourite Dylan Easton was in attendance at East End Park and, like all those of a Rovers persuasion, will have – just this once – delighted in the efforts of their fierce Fife foes.

Dunfermline deadly on the break

Middleton replaced Tillson at the break and Goodwin unsurprisingly felt the need to change things up, and the winger’s immediate goal-bound drive was superbly blocked by Miles Welch-Hayes. 

An even better opportunity fell to Louis Moult following some pinball in the Pars box, but the Tannadice marksman somehow contrived to lash his effort wide from point-blank range.

And United paid a heavy price for that profligacy.

Ross Docherty, left, and Louis Moult exchange words as Dundee United crash
Ross Docherty, left, and Louis Moult exchange words as Dundee United crash. Image: SNS

Scott McMann took a heavy touch on the half-way line, allowing the electric Hosler to rob the left-back before haring forward and slamming beyond Walton following a slick one-two with Jakubiak.

Greive warmed the palms of Deniz Mehmet from distance, while Middleton flashed another shot wide of the post as United desperately sought a spark.

Top of the league, yer having a laugh“, rang out from a the packed Section North-West.

United pulled one back with 10 minutes to play when a Middleton delivery was inadvertently turned into his own net by Kyle Benedictus.

Too little, too late.

Over to you, Rovers.

Star man: Kane Ritchie-Hosler (Dunfermline)

What a cathartic night for the gifted live-wire.

This was only his eighth appearance of a maddening, injury-hit campaign, having endured ankle, knee and shoulder issues – and undergoing two separate surgeries.

How the Pars would have loved to have this sort of pace, skill and clinical edge throughout the campaign.

The magnificent Kane Ritchie-Hosler takes the acclaim of fans
The magnificent Hosler takes the acclaim of fans. Image: SNS

Hosler’s two finishes were ice cool, while he showed wonderful composure to pick out Todd for the opening goal. He also got through a prodigious amount of work in a spectacular showing.

Jakubiak was not far behind, turning in his finest showing in a Dunfermline jersey.

Player ratings

Dunfermline Athletic (4-2-3-1): Mehmet 7; Welch-Hayes 7, Fagan-Walcott 7, Benedictus 7, Edwards 7 (Fisher 78); Otoo 7, Hamilton 5 (Allan 45, 7); Ritchie-Hosler 9 (Chalmers 78), Todd 8 (Moffat 70), Summers (McCann 28, 6); Jakubiak 9. Subs not used: Little, O’Halloran, Sutherland, Holmes.

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Thomson 6, Gallagher 5, Holt 5, McMann 5; Sibbald 6, Docherty 5 (Mochrie 63), Tillson 4 (Middleton 45); Greive 5, Moult 5 (Fotheringham 63), Watt 5. Subs not used: Newman, McClelland, Graham, Grimshaw, Meekison, Cudjoe.

Ref: Colin Steven

Att: 6,368

More from Dundee United

Tony Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Tony Docherty is hot property - Dundee MUST tie boss to new…
Craig Sibbald in action for Dundee United
Craig Sibbald outlines key factor in Dundee United Championship title push
The players celebrate Andy McLaren's opening goal in front of the Dundee United fans
Dundee United outshone the Diamonds on road to Scottish Cup glory in 1994
Dundee United stars celebrate Mochrie's winner.
Dundee United on TV: How often have Tangerines been under Friday night lights –…
Declan Glass has struggled for game-time in recent months
Declan Glass' Dundee United absence addressed as Jim Goodwin outlines 'unfortunate' reality
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United duo for Championship team of season nod
Alex Greive applauds the Dundee United fans
Alex Greive reveals overriding emotion after opening Dundee United account
Dundee United's Miller Thomson in action against Spartans
EXCLUSIVE: Miller Thomson earns glowing Sean Dillon endorsement as Dundee United hero spotlights unseen…
Mark Fotheringham addresses his Hertha players during a crunch Bundesliga clash
Mark Fotheringham to Aberdeen FC? Who is Dundee-born coach with Bundesliga pedigree and German…
Miller Thomson takes the acclaim of Dundee United fans
Miller Thomson in Dundee United contract talks as Tannadice teen is hailed as ‘a…

Conversation