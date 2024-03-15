Liam Gordon hits back at Tony Docherty over ‘almost life-endangering’ claim as St Johnstone captain brands Dundee boss’ accusation ‘ridiculous’

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon has defended himself against the “ridiculous” charge made against him by Tony Docherty after last month’s clash with Dundee.

The Dark Blues manager claimed an aerial challenge from Gordon on Michael Mellon that left the Dee striker prone on the turf was “almost life-endangering”.

The Perth centre-back has revealed he got in touch with Mellon and Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy on the evening of the Tayside derby to check the striker was on the mend.

And, given the nature of Docherty’s post-match comment, he has questioned why the Dens boss didn’t seek him out at the ground.

“There were a lot of silly things said regarding that,” said Gordon.

“The way I play, as a defender, is to go and try to win the ball when it’s there to be won.

“It was an honest challenge – as always – and if you take that away from football it will be in a troubling state.

“I went in with the intent to win the ball and that’s what I’ll continue to do.

“It’s an accusation that was ridiculous, especially who it was from.

“It doesn’t put me up nor down. The game is full of opinions.

“That’s nothing that will faze me.

“But the most disappointing part about it is that he could’ve walked up to me after the game and said something instead of hammering it in the papers.

“Each to their own but, as a man, that’s not the way I would deal with it.

“A couple of people then sent the comments on to me.”

Contact with Mellon and Shaughnessy

Gordon added: “Later that night, I was in touch with Michael Mellon to check in with him. It was all good from that.

“And I texted big Joe (Shaughnessy) the captain as well. He was happy that both of us were fine.

“I just wanted to send my best wishes to him as I didn’t know how severe it was.

“It was just an honest challenge. That happens in football.

“We play the game and we know when you cross that white line what the consequences are we could face.

“I’m just thankful he’s alright. But I didn’t hear a peep out of Tony.”

On his own recent double head injury that forced him off during the Livingston game a fortnight ago, Gordon reflected: “The first one, I rose up for a corner and as I’ve headed it Sven came right into my head.

“The Terminator – the last guy you’d want it to be!

“It cut open and was glued.

“The second one, as I’ve headed it the boy has gone back with his head into the exact same spot. It just blew up.

“I’d have happily played on but my eye closed up. I couldn’t see out of it.

“And especially after having a previous knock in the game, the doctors had to step in and do their job, which they did brilliantly.

“It was disappointing to come off in a big game.”

Celtic up next

Gordon will be back in the Perth side for Saturday’s match against Celtic.

He and the other Saints defenders will need to be at their very best.

“We know what a good side Celtic can be,” he said.

“I’ve had plenty of skelpings there over the years there, but there are areas where we can hopefully hurt them.

“We go into every game hoping to get something and that doesn’t change this weekend.

“We’ve had some success already this season, drawing and keeping a clean sheet.

“Not many teams will do that at Parkhead

“And even when they were here, I felt we ran them close enough.”