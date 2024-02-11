Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Liam Gordon challenge on Michael Mellon was ‘almost life-endangering’ after St Johnstone win

Furious Tony Docherty insists Liam Gordon’s challenge on Michael Mellon was “almost life-endangering” after the Dundee striker was stretchered off during the 2-1 win over St Johnstone.

Jordan McGhee’s late header sealed the victory on 89 minutes after Luke McCowan’s VAR-awarded penalty had cancelled out Matt Smith’s 10th-minute opener.

But, despite his delight at the turnaround from his team, the Dark Blues boss admits the match ended on a sour note.

With Saints pushing hard for a late equaliser, Dundee broke up field.

Mellon flicked a header on but then was floored by Gordon’s challenge on the halfway line.

Such was the concern for the Dens striker that club doctor Dr Derek McCormack ran on to treat Mellon while play was ongoing.

And, after being stretchered off following lengthy treatment, the Burnley man went straight to hospital.

“He’s not great,” Docherty replied when asked about Mellon.

“I’d like the referee to comment on that.

“For me, that challenge was almost life-endangering.

“And to not even get a booking for it…

“Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.

“Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn’t pay any attention to the referee and ran on the pitch.

“He recognised what happened.

“It was a sour note at the end of the game and the player’s welfare is the most important thing.

“But I’d like you to ask the referee about it.”

‘Outstanding’

Despite that sour note, the Dens boss was delighted with the persistent performance of his side as they came from behind to grab a crucial three points.

Victory saw them open up a five-point lead on St Johnstone to move clear into sixth spot.

“My team were absolutely outstanding,” Docherty said.

“Their level of performance for the majority of the season has been high but today they showed a real bravery.

“Even when we went a goal behind, the belief in the squad and how brave the players are in possession meant it was a really deserved win.

“Every player deserves huge credit.

“They keep going and keep doing the right things.

“I’m proud they got the rewards.”

VAR break?

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein disputed the award of the penalty on 75 minutes after referee David Munro was sent to the monitor by the video assistant referee.

Docherty has been a big critic of the technology lately after decisions went against his side.

However, the Dens boss says striker Amadou Bakayoko was certain he’d been fouled by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.

“I’ve not seen it but big Baka is adamant he has caught him flush with a big elbow,” the Dens boss said.

“I’m taking the word of my player rather than VAR, I think I prefer to do that.

“If we got a break I think we deserved a break.

“If you look at the stats and the areas we got into on the pitch the players deserve huge credit for sticking to the game plan.

“They were brave and got their rewards.”