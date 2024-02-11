Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Liam Gordon challenge on Michael Mellon was ‘almost life-endangering’ after St Johnstone win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty claims Liam Gordon challenge on Michael Mellon was ‘almost life-endangering’ after St Johnstone win

The Dark Blues came from behind to beat St Johnstone 2-1 at Dens Park thanks to Jordan McGhee's late winner.

By George Cran
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Michael Mellon was stretchered off late in the game against St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Furious Tony Docherty insists Liam Gordon’s challenge on Michael Mellon was “almost life-endangering” after the Dundee striker was stretchered off during the 2-1 win over St Johnstone.

Jordan McGhee’s late header sealed the victory on 89 minutes after Luke McCowan’s VAR-awarded penalty had cancelled out Matt Smith’s 10th-minute opener.

But, despite his delight at the turnaround from his team, the Dark Blues boss admits the match ended on a sour note.

With Saints pushing hard for a late equaliser, Dundee broke up field.

Mellon flicked a header on but then was floored by Gordon’s challenge on the halfway line.

Such was the concern for the Dens striker that club doctor Dr Derek McCormack ran on to treat Mellon while play was ongoing.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was unhappy with the challenge on Mellon. Image: SNS

And, after being stretchered off following lengthy treatment, the Burnley man went straight to hospital.

“He’s not great,” Docherty replied when asked about Mellon.

“I’d like the referee to comment on that.

“For me, that challenge was almost life-endangering.

“And to not even get a booking for it…

“Michael is a top boy in our team and I’m concerned for him because he took a really bad blow to the back of the head.

Jordan McGhee sees Dundee defeat St Johnstone thanks to his late header. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee sees Dundee defeat St Johnstone thanks to his late header. Image: SNS

“Luckily we have a brilliant doctor here, Dr McCormack, who didn’t pay any attention to the referee and ran on the pitch.

“He recognised what happened.

“It was a sour note at the end of the game and the player’s welfare is the most important thing.

“But I’d like you to ask the referee about it.”

‘Outstanding’

Despite that sour note, the Dens boss was delighted with the persistent performance of his side as they came from behind to grab a crucial three points.

Victory saw them open up a five-point lead on St Johnstone to move clear into sixth spot.

“My team were absolutely outstanding,” Docherty said.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS

“Their level of performance for the majority of the season has been high but today they showed a real bravery.

“Even when we went a goal behind, the belief in the squad and how brave the players are in possession meant it was a really deserved win.

“Every player deserves huge credit.

“They keep going and keep doing the right things.

“I’m proud they got the rewards.”

VAR break?

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein disputed the award of the penalty on 75 minutes after referee David Munro was sent to the monitor by the video assistant referee.

Docherty has been a big critic of the technology lately after decisions went against his side.

Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Dundee were awarded a penalty after VAR spotted a Liam Gordon foul on Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

However, the Dens boss says striker Amadou Bakayoko was certain he’d been fouled by Saints skipper Liam Gordon.

“I’ve not seen it but big Baka is adamant he has caught him flush with a big elbow,” the Dens boss said.

“I’m taking the word of my player rather than VAR, I think I prefer to do that.

“If we got a break I think we deserved a break.

“If you look at the stats and the areas we got into on the pitch the players deserve huge credit for sticking to the game plan.

“They were brave and got their rewards.”

Jordan McGhee celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
Ryan Astley (left) and Owen Beck (right) of Dundee. Images: SNS
Tony Docherty applauds Dundee fans after winning at Livingston. Image: SNS
Dundee's Luke McCowan sees red in a recent fixture
(Left to right) SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell, Dundee managing director John Nelms and SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster. Images: SNS
Jordan McGhee takes on St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was unhappy his side weren't given a penalty. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan challenges Hyeokkyu Kwon as Dundee faced St Mirren. Image: SNS
St Mirren v Dundee will kick off late. Image: SNS
