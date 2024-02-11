Best pictures as Perth celebrates Chinese New Year in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Perth celebrates Chinese New Year in style

Locals welcomed the Year of the Dragon on Sunday.

By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady
A quick selfie during the parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A quick selfie during the parade. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Locals turned out in numbers to celebrate Chinese New Year in Perth on Sunday.

Hundreds immersed themselves in Chinese traditions as the city welcomed The Year of the Dragon in style.

The festivities, run by the Perth Chinese Community Association, began with a spectacular parade complete with blessings for the upcoming opening of Perth Museum this spring.

Spectators were also treated to a thrilling Kung Foo performance, traditional Chinese singing and dancing and a variety of other performances.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was on hand to capture the best moments from Sunday’s celebrations.

Crowds and kids react whilst the parade including a dragon and the Chinese Lion Dance makes it way through Perth High Street.
Traditional music is played on different instruments.
Youngster is dressed to impress in his dragon costume.
The parade makes it’s way through Perth High Street.
Eden Walker (6) giggles when the dragon comes close by.
The Chinese Lion Dance makes it way through Perth High Street.
A special blessing of the upcoming opening of Perth Museum is performed.
Participants having great fun.
Youngster enjoying the parade.
Crowds of people turned out to enjoy the parade.
The parade in full swing.
Crowds of people having a great time watching the parade. 
Participant enjoying the day. 
Youngsters amazed by the dragon.
Jessica Fernie (7) and Eden Walker (6) giggle when the dragon comes close by.
The dragon poses for the camera.
Youngster reacts to the Dragon.
Provost Xander McDade during the parade.
The parade making it’s way through the high street in the distance.
A group perform some Kung Foo.

