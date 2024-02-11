Best pictures as Perth celebrates Chinese New Year in style

Locals turned out in numbers to celebrate Chinese New Year in Perth on Sunday.

Hundreds immersed themselves in Chinese traditions as the city welcomed The Year of the Dragon in style.

The festivities, run by the Perth Chinese Community Association, began with a spectacular parade complete with blessings for the upcoming opening of Perth Museum this spring.

Spectators were also treated to a thrilling Kung Foo performance, traditional Chinese singing and dancing and a variety of other performances.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was on hand to capture the best moments from Sunday’s celebrations.