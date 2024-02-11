Girl, 14, taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stirling

A 14-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Stirling.

The crash happened at around 3pm on Sunday, February 11, on Back O’Hill Road.

The girl was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where she received treatment.

Police previously launched an appeal to trace the driver of the vehicle.

In a subsequent update, officers confirmed no further action would be taken.

Road Policing officers in Stirling thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.