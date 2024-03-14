Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race talk as ‘not our concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race talk as ‘not our concern’

Their opponents have big pressure to contend with.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein and Brendan Rodgers.
Craig Levein will be looking to get the better of Brendan Rodgers this weekend. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein believes the Premiership title race is too close to call.

But he hopes his St Johnstone team can give it another dramatic twist this weekend.

The Perth side travel to Parkhead on Saturday, needing points to strengthen their top flight survival bid.

It’s likely to be their last game against either of the Glasgow big two this season.

Matching or bettering the result Steven MacLean achieved at Celtic Park at the start of the campaign is the aim.

Dimitar Mitov helped St Johnstone get a draw at Parkhead.
Dimitar Mitov helped St Johnstone get a draw at Parkhead. Image: SNS.

And Levein believes performances against Celtic and Rangers during his own time in charge add to a feeling that pulling off a shock, that would have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, is possible.

“By this stage of the season you know pretty much what to expect from every opponent,” said Levein.

“It was unusual to see both Old Firm teams lose on the same weekend but they seem to have bounced back well in their cup ties.

“They’ve both got the pressure that goes with a tight title race.

“There’s not a lot between them this season. It wouldn’t surprise me if either of them end up winning.

“That’s not our concern, though.”

‘Take our chances’

The Perth boss added: “The boys got a draw at Celtic Park early in the season and I thought we played pretty well against them here.

“We had a really good chance to equalise when it was 2-1, didn’t take it and they got a third.

DJ Jaiyesimi put St Johnstone in front the last time the teams met.
DJ Jaiyesimi put St Johnstone in front the last time the teams met. Image: PA.

“We know that they’ve got quality players but if we work hard and stick to the game plan it will give us a chance.

“We’ll not go there just worrying about what they can do.

“If we put on a similar performance to the one here – and take our chances – then we’ve got a chance of taking something out of the game.

“I’m expecting the work-rate to be good again on Saturday again, that the players will be conscientious and that they will give their very best to follow the plan.”

