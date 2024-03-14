Craig Levein backs St Johnstone to shock Celtic as Perth boss dismisses title race talk as ‘not our concern’

Craig Levein believes the Premiership title race is too close to call.

But he hopes his St Johnstone team can give it another dramatic twist this weekend.

The Perth side travel to Parkhead on Saturday, needing points to strengthen their top flight survival bid.

It’s likely to be their last game against either of the Glasgow big two this season.

Matching or bettering the result Steven MacLean achieved at Celtic Park at the start of the campaign is the aim.

And Levein believes performances against Celtic and Rangers during his own time in charge add to a feeling that pulling off a shock, that would have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, is possible.

“By this stage of the season you know pretty much what to expect from every opponent,” said Levein.

“It was unusual to see both Old Firm teams lose on the same weekend but they seem to have bounced back well in their cup ties.

“They’ve both got the pressure that goes with a tight title race.

“There’s not a lot between them this season. It wouldn’t surprise me if either of them end up winning.

“That’s not our concern, though.”

‘Take our chances’

The Perth boss added: “The boys got a draw at Celtic Park early in the season and I thought we played pretty well against them here.

“We had a really good chance to equalise when it was 2-1, didn’t take it and they got a third.

“We know that they’ve got quality players but if we work hard and stick to the game plan it will give us a chance.

“We’ll not go there just worrying about what they can do.

“If we put on a similar performance to the one here – and take our chances – then we’ve got a chance of taking something out of the game.

“I’m expecting the work-rate to be good again on Saturday again, that the players will be conscientious and that they will give their very best to follow the plan.”