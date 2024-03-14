Claim St Andrews house extension will ‘create corridor of darkness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Claim St Andrews house extension will ‘create corridor of darkness’

Neighbours fear the development will block winter sunlight.

By Claire Warrender
The St Andrews house extension will sit above the garage on the left.
The extension will sit above the garage on the left.

One of St Andrews most historic streets will become “a corridor of darkness” once a rooftop house extension is complete, it has been claimed.

Dismayed neighbours say the Market Street development will “close off the last remaining portal of winter sunlight”.

Residents fear loss of daylight in the narrow street.
Residents fear loss of daylight in the narrow street.

Councillors approved the first floor addition to number 22, where the road is just six metres wide.

The owners say it will transform a property unfit for modern use into a family home.

And they insist the work is fully in keeping with the conservation area.

However, the couple living opposite fear their home will lose almost all of its daylight.

And several other people have expressed concern for the character of the street.

St Andrews house plan is ‘intolerable’

One letter read: “The loss of winter sunlight entering the street transforms it into what one neighbour describes as a corridor of darkness.”

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston agreed with residents.

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston was against the plan for the Market Street house.

And she branded it “an intolerable imposition on the house opposite”, adding: “I don’t think it’s reasonable.”

But Dundee architects Mark Walker, who drew up the plans, urged councillors to accept them.

They said: “It has to be noted that Market Street is a narrow street with houses fronting the footpath on both sides.

“Therefore overlooking, to a degree, is inevitable and applies to every house in the street.”

Letters received in support of plans

Fife Council planners received 12 objections to the St Andrews house plan.

However, they also received 22 letters of support and recommended approval.

Case officer Alistair Hamilton said the two houses originally on the site were knocked down in the 1940s.

And they were replaced with a more modern design.

“It’s basically adding another storey above the existing garage in a traditional style,” he said.

Mr Hamilton said the proposal was scaled back following the daylight concerns.

And he added that tests relating to sunlight hours found “there are no daylight or sunlight reasons which would justify a refusal on such grounds.”

Members of Fife Council‘s north east planning committee approved the work by nine votes to three.

Conversation