Claim St Andrews house extension will ‘create corridor of darkness’

One of St Andrews most historic streets will become “a corridor of darkness” once a rooftop house extension is complete, it has been claimed.

Dismayed neighbours say the Market Street development will “close off the last remaining portal of winter sunlight”.

Councillors approved the first floor addition to number 22, where the road is just six metres wide.

The owners say it will transform a property unfit for modern use into a family home.

And they insist the work is fully in keeping with the conservation area.

However, the couple living opposite fear their home will lose almost all of its daylight.

And several other people have expressed concern for the character of the street.

St Andrews house plan is ‘intolerable’

One letter read: “The loss of winter sunlight entering the street transforms it into what one neighbour describes as a corridor of darkness.”

St Andrews councillor Jane Ann Liston agreed with residents.

And she branded it “an intolerable imposition on the house opposite”, adding: “I don’t think it’s reasonable.”

But Dundee architects Mark Walker, who drew up the plans, urged councillors to accept them.

They said: “It has to be noted that Market Street is a narrow street with houses fronting the footpath on both sides.

“Therefore overlooking, to a degree, is inevitable and applies to every house in the street.”

Letters received in support of plans

Fife Council planners received 12 objections to the St Andrews house plan.

However, they also received 22 letters of support and recommended approval.

Case officer Alistair Hamilton said the two houses originally on the site were knocked down in the 1940s.

And they were replaced with a more modern design.

“It’s basically adding another storey above the existing garage in a traditional style,” he said.

Mr Hamilton said the proposal was scaled back following the daylight concerns.

And he added that tests relating to sunlight hours found “there are no daylight or sunlight reasons which would justify a refusal on such grounds.”

Members of Fife Council‘s north east planning committee approved the work by nine votes to three.