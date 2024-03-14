Arbroath police abuser spat in officer’s face and tried to defecate in van

An Arbroath thug tried to defecate in a police van, racially abused officers and told a PC “you’ll now be infected” with hepatitis C after spitting in his face.

Michael Nicoll, 36, of of Newton Crescent, admitted the string of offences towards police.

Nicoll has been jailed before and has a record for racial abuse, vandalism, verbally abusing staff, police and a child at Ninewells Hospital, stealing alcohol, attacking shop security staff and domestic assault.

On this occasion, he was narrowly spared imprisonment at Forfar Sheriff Court but was told to “keep a civil tongue.”

Post-warrant abuse torrent

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained police traced Nicoll on Keptie Street, Arbroath, on the morning of June 17 2022 in relation to another matter and found he had an outstanding apprehension warrant.

He was taken into a police van, where he began shouting that police were assaulting him.

He then attempted to headbutt an officer.

Police restrained him on the floor and took him to West Bell Street HQ in Dundee.

One officer sat in the rear of the vehicle with him and Nicoll continued shouting and swearing and asked for a “square go”.

He headbutted the door and spent the next hour making offensive remarks.

He said: “Is your mum dead? Ha ha, your mum is dead.

“Where is she buried? I’m going to dance on her grave and spray paint on it.

“She’ll be getting eaten by all the beasties.

“I hope your family are f***ing devastated. I hope your daughter gets raped, I’ll rape her myself.”

Mr Kermode explained Nicoll then stood up and squatted

“He stated he was going to sh*t himself and p*ss himself,” Mr Kermode explained.

“He made facial expressions which suggested he was attempting to do that.”

Nicoll told officers: “You’ll have to clean this up” and then then tried to smear his buttocks on the van cell.

Before being put in the van, Nicoll had spat towards police and told them he had hepatitis C.

Police targeted again

Less than three months later, on September 7, Nicoll again kicked off while being arrested.

He was pursued from Aldi in Montrose by an employee who contacted police on patrol.

Nicoll was apprehended in Trades Close, where he resisted police and spat at the Aldi worker.

When cautioned and charged, he said: “I’m sorry for spitting.”

While en route to police HQ, he told officers: “I will kill your daughter, I will kill your son.

“How is your daughter? I hope she is dead.

“I hope you saw me spit in his face, ha ha. Got him right in the face.”

He then called police racial slurs.

Now has church in his life

Nicoll admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in custody in Arbroath and police assault in Dundee. He was on two bail orders.

Nicoll also admitted resisting arrest in Montrose and two charges of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

By this point, he was on three bail orders.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s appalling and disgusting behaviour and language.

“There’s been a fair amount of water under the bridge since these offences, however.”

Mr Rennie said since their commission, Nicoll was jailed for other matters and has been at liberty since November 2023.

He added: “There’s been a fair amount of support in place for him since.

“He’s also joined a local church which has never been something in his life before.

“He finds that supportive to him. He’s due to be baptised shortly.

“He’s also on a reduced prescription for his drug intake.”

He added: “It’s fair to say his life was spiralling out of control.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Nicoll under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am curfew for six months, as an alternative to custody.

He left some charges hanging over his Nicoll’s head, and will deal with them at a community payback order review on June 13.

The sheriff said: “Keep a civil tongue in your head or I will jail you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.