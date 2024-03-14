Arbroath police abuser spat in officer’s face and tried to defecate in van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath police abuser spat in officer’s face and tried to defecate in van

Michael Nicoll directed vile abuse at his police targets after being arrested on two occasions.

By Ross Gardiner
Michael Nicoll at Forfar Sheriff Court during a previous appearance. Image: DCT Media
Michael Nicoll at Forfar Sheriff Court during a previous appearance. Image: DCT Media

An Arbroath thug tried to defecate in a police van, racially abused officers and told a PC “you’ll now be infected” with hepatitis C after spitting in his face.

Michael Nicoll, 36, of of Newton Crescent, admitted the string of offences towards police.

Nicoll has been jailed before and has a record for racial abuse, vandalism, verbally abusing staff, police and a child at Ninewells Hospital, stealing alcohol, attacking shop security staff and domestic assault.

On this occasion, he was narrowly spared imprisonment at Forfar Sheriff Court but was told to “keep a civil tongue.”

Post-warrant abuse torrent

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode explained police traced Nicoll on Keptie Street, Arbroath, on the morning of June 17 2022 in relation to another matter and found he had an outstanding apprehension warrant.

He was taken into a police van, where he began shouting that police were assaulting him.

He then attempted to headbutt an officer.

Police restrained him on the floor and took him to West Bell Street HQ in Dundee.

One officer sat in the rear of the vehicle with him and Nicoll continued shouting and swearing and asked for a “square go”.

He headbutted the door and spent the next hour making offensive remarks.

Michael Nicoll
Michael Nicoll during a previous appearance at Forfar Sheriff Court.

He said: “Is your mum dead? Ha ha, your mum is dead.

“Where is she buried? I’m going to dance on her grave and spray paint on it.

“She’ll be getting eaten by all the beasties.

“I hope your family are f***ing devastated. I hope your daughter gets raped, I’ll rape her myself.”

Mr Kermode explained Nicoll then stood up and squatted

“He stated he was going to sh*t himself and p*ss himself,” Mr Kermode explained.

“He made facial expressions which suggested he was attempting to do that.”

Nicoll told officers: “You’ll have to clean this up” and then then tried to smear his buttocks on the van cell.

Before being put in the van, Nicoll had spat towards police and told them he had hepatitis C.

Police targeted again

Less than three months later, on September 7, Nicoll again kicked off while being arrested.

He was pursued from Aldi in Montrose by an employee who contacted police on patrol.

Nicoll was apprehended in Trades Close, where he resisted police and spat at the Aldi worker.

When cautioned and charged, he said: “I’m sorry for spitting.”

Aldi in Montrose
Nicoll was chased from Aldi in Montrose. Image: Google.

While en route to police HQ, he told officers: “I will kill your daughter, I will kill your son.

“How is your daughter? I hope she is dead.

“I hope you saw me spit in his face, ha ha. Got him right in the face.”

He then called police racial slurs.

Now has church in his life

Nicoll admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in custody in Arbroath and police assault in Dundee. He was on two bail orders.

Nicoll also admitted resisting arrest in Montrose and two charges of acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

By this point, he was on three bail orders.

His solicitor Billy Rennie said: “It’s appalling and disgusting behaviour and language.

“There’s been a fair amount of water under the bridge since these offences, however.”

Forfar Sheriff Court
Forfar Sheriff Court.

Mr Rennie said since their commission, Nicoll was jailed for other matters and has been at liberty since November 2023.

He added: “There’s been a fair amount of support in place for him since.

“He’s also joined a local church which has never been something in his life before.

“He finds that supportive to him. He’s due to be baptised shortly.

“He’s also on a reduced prescription for his drug intake.”

He added: “It’s fair to say his life was spiralling out of control.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey placed Nicoll under supervision for a year and on a 7pm to 7am curfew for six months, as an alternative to custody.

He left some charges hanging over his Nicoll’s head, and will deal with them at a community payback order review on June 13.

The sheriff said: “Keep a civil tongue in your head or I will jail you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Angus & The Mearns

left - Arbroath teenager, Ben McDougall,13 and Stuart Monro, 15, also missing.
Concern growing for Arbroath teenager, 13, missing since Sunday
Scottish Government: Shutterstock.
Tayside apprentice scheme that has helped dozens of young people into work set for…
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
70MW green energy projects earmarked for Angus farmland approved by councillors
Coastal flood alert issued for Tayside and Fife
Coastal flood alert as Dundee, Angus and Fife braced for 6m-high tides
Cheryl Innes.
Police threatened to taser knife-wielding Montrose woman
WeeCOOK's Tessa and Ethan at the British Pie Awards.
Carnoustie restaurant wins award for serving Britain's best fish pie
A90 vehicle fire near North Water Bridge following two car crash
A90 reopens after vehicle fire following crash near Montrose
Angus Dowell at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus farmer admits breaching controversial chicken sheds planning enforcement
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Tayock Caravan Park sits on the northern edge of Montrose. Image: Google
Montrose park homes site pulls plug on expansion plan