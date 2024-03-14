VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to ‘outstanding’ victory over Aberdeen as he picks out key improvement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

VIDEO: Dundee boss Tony Docherty reacts to ‘outstanding’ victory over Aberdeen as he picks out key improvement

The Dark Blues ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Luke McCowan's penalty.

By George Cran and Craig Cairns
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was delighted with the performance in victory over Aberdeen. Image: SNS

Tony Docherty hailed Dundee’s “outstanding” performance in victory over Aberdeen as one of the best of his tenure.

The Dark Blues were deserving winners at Dens Park, though the 1-0 scoreline didn’t reflect the dominance on show from the home side.

It took a second-half VAR-awarded penalty for a handball against Dons defender Jack McKenzie to break the deadlock.

Luke McCowan was again the man for the pressure moment, stepping up to net from the spot.

Docherty was delighted by the display from his side – more than anything, he was satisfied to see work done on the training pitch pay off.

“It was a fantastic performance. One of the best of the season,” Docherty said.

“There was huge dominance in the first half. We told the players to keep going.

“The amount of opportunities we created, I was probably bemoaning our final pass or cross hitting the first man.

“But the level of performance was outstanding.

“Aberdeen came at us in the second half but I felt once we got the goal…

Luke McCowan finds the corner. Image: Shutterstock
Luke McCowan finds the corner. Image: Shutterstock

“The pleasing thing for me – we have been surrendering too many leads but we’ve had 10 days on the grass and in the lecture theatre to address that.

“Tonight when we went 1-0 up, I didn’t have any fear we were going to lose the game.

“Aberdeen threw a lot at us but the mentality of the team was fantastic.

“It shows me that we are learning, we are developing and improving – that’s really important to me.”

‘We can certainly be better’

And Docherty says there is more to come from his side after letting a succession of chances slip by, particularly in the first half.

Asked if it should have been a more comfortable scoreline, he replied: “It could have been. We’ll analyse the game and look at things we can do better.

Lyall Cameron is denied by Kelle Roos. Image: Shutterstock
Lyall Cameron is denied by Kelle Roos. Image: Shutterstock

“We can certainly be better in a lot of areas, maybe not hitting the first man with set-plays.

“But, listen, I can’t be anything but praiseworthy of the boys because the level of performance from every individual was fantastic.

“They deserve a huge amount of credit.”

Table

The victory saw Dundee move back into the top six thanks to Hibs drawing at Ross County following a stoppage-time equaliser for the Staggies.

Docherty, though, wants to ensure survival is secured before thinking of anything loftier.

Luke McCowan celebrates after putting Dundee in front. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan celebrates after putting Dundee in front. Image: SNS

“Tonight you look at the table we are now 12 clear of Ross County and nine clear of Aberdeen,” he added.

“That is significant.

“But with the group of players I’ve got and the staff we are, we won’t get ahead of ourselves.

“We’ll be in tomorrow and focusing on a big game against Rangers on Sunday.”

