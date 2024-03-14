Kyle Turner believes win over Partick Thistle proves Raith Rovers ‘won’t go away’ in title race with Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kyle Turner believes win over Partick Thistle proves Raith Rovers ‘won’t go away’ in title race with Dundee United

The former Jags player set up Euan Murray's winner on his return to old club.

By Iain Collin
Kyle Turner plays a low pass with his instep during Raith Rovers' win against Partick Thistle.
Kyle Turner in action for Raith Rovers against old club Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Ian Murray insists Raith Rovers ‘won’t go away’ in the Championship title race – and Kyle Turner is convinced victory over Partick Thistle is the proof.

After the high of their historic Fife derby win over Dunfermline, the Stark’s Park side knew they needed to rouse themselves again for a tough trip to Firhill on Tuesday night.

Win, and they were back to within just a solitary point of Dundee United at the top of the table.

Lose, and they would have to endure more chatter of missed opportunities following the remarkable 3-2 defeat against bottom side Arbroath earlier this month.

Kyle Turner stands in front of the dugouts at Stark's Park. Image: Raith Rovers FC.
Kyle Turner joined Raith Rovers on loan from Ross County in January. Image: Raith Rovers FC.

In the end, a first-half Euan Murray header was enough to give the Kirkcaldy men the win they craved with a battling display.

It prompted Murray to urge his side to ‘believe’ they can pull off a stunning achievement and pip overwhelming favourites United to the title.

And Turner reckons the signs were good as Rovers found a way to win against the Jags, who hit the bar and post in a grandstand finish.

The on-loan Ross County midfielder, who provided the set-piece assist against his old club, said: “It wasn’t the greatest performance from us. But nobody will remember that at the end of the season, especially if we can go up.

“We know Thistle are a good team. They keep the ball well and we had to ride our luck towards the end when Brian Graham hit the bar and Harry Milne struck the inside of the post.

Turner: ‘We’ll take confidence’

“But you need to have that kind of luck. We’ll take confidence from winning while not at our best and the clean sheet was a bonus as well.

“We also did that in the derby with Dunfermline last weekend so that’s a good sign.

“Against Thistle, we didn’t have too many attempts apart from our goal. But we dug in and we were really good defensively.”

Raith will be hopeful they will not be left to rue that recent collapse from 2-0 up to lose against Arbroath.

There have been plenty of other chances passed up by both challengers over the course of the campaign.

Raith Rovers midfielder Kyle Turner has the ball at his feet as he looks for his next pass.
Kyle Turner was eager to impress for Raith Rovers against old club Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

And Turner reckons there will more to come, as Rovers attempt to next negotiate another tricky trip west to face Queen’s Park on Saturday followed by their showdown with United.

He added: “We have Queen’s Park at Hampden on Saturday and then United at Tannadice in the following game. We like to go under the radar while we keep winning games.

“It’s going to be tight and points will be dropped between now and the end of the season. But it’s now all about hanging on in there.

“United play Dunfermline on Friday night and they’ll be looking to put that pressure back on us again by winning. But it’s going to be like that right down to the wire.

Raith face ‘another tough test’

“We believe. You can tell that by our reaction at the final whistle [against Thistle]. We knew that was a big result and that we’d reduced the gap at the top to just a point again.

“There’s not much in it now. But Callum Davidson’s done a great job at Queen’s Park since he’s been there so that’s another tough test for us.”

Turner made just his third league start for Raith on Tuesday night following his arrival on loan in January.

But, with some pivotal matches and so much at stake in the coming weeks, the former Dunfermline player is eager to be heavily involved in the run-in – whatever it throws up.

Ross Matthews, Euan Murray, Kyle Turner and James Brown celebrate Raith Rovers' winning goal against Partick Thistle.
Kyle Turner (second from right) joins in the celebrations after Euan Murray’s winner for Raith Rovers against Partick Thistle. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.

Turner, who narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs with Partick last season, went on: “It was nice to get the assist for Euan Murray’s winner. I also got one at Arbroath recently but we lost that night.

“We’re going to have a right go at getting over the line first by winning the league.

“But we also need to be prepared for the play-offs just in case.

“There’s eight games left and we need to take them one at a time and win as many as we possibly can, and see where it takes us.”

