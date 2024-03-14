Man, 48, in hospital after emergency response at Hilltown multi

A 48-year-old man was taken to hospital after emergency crews descended on a Hilltown multi.

Police and paramedics were called to Hilltown Court in Dundee shortly after 9am on Wednesday after receiving reports of an injured man.

Onlookers reported at least four police vehicles and an ambulance.

The injured man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

Another 48-year-old man was arrested and charged following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15am on Wednesday we were called to a report of a man injured in the Hilltown Court area of Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 48-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Another 48-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”