Declan Glass’ Dundee United absence addressed as Jim Goodwin outlines ‘unfortunate’ reality

Glass has not been involved in a match-day squad since January.

Declan Glass has struggled for game-time in recent months
Declan Glass has struggled for game-time in recent months. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Jim Goodwin insists Declan Glass can consider himself “unfortunate” after slipping out of the first-team picture at Dundee United.

Glass, 23, has not been selected for a match-day squad since the Tangerines’ 1-0 win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle on January 12, which was also the last time he played for Goodwin’s side.

He last started a game in United’s Scottish Cup exit against Queen of the South on November 25.

When everybody is fit and available we can only choose 20 players for a squad.

Jim Goodwin

But Goodwin is keen to emphasise that Glass, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has been a victim of the fierce competition for a place in the engine room in recent weeks.

Glass has found himself behind the likes of Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty, Jordan Tillson, Chris Mochrie, David Wotherspoon, Archie Meekison and Tony Watt in the pecking order for the various midfield roles.

Declan Glass of Dundee United celebrates scoring, against Dunfermline, Tannadice Park,
Declan Glass of Dundee United celebrates scoring, against Dunfermline, Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“Declan has just been a wee bit unfortunate,” said Goodwin.

“In terms of when everybody is fit and available we can only choose 20 players for a squad.

“Dec had an injury about two months ago that meant he couldn’t train for about three weeks and he has just struggled to get back into the fold.

“He is still training with the group and he is a great boy who had a good start to the season for us.

“But we have a lot of competition in that midfield area now and Deccy is just a bit unfortunate to find himself on the outside at the moment.”

