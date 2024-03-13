Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United duo for Championship team of season nod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin backs Dundee United duo for Championship team of season nod

The Tangerines' defensive record has been key to their title push.

By Neil Robertson
Jim Goodwin saw Dundee United maintain their four-point lead at the summit of the Championship
Jim Goodwin is full of admiration for Dundee United's defence this season. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he’ll be shocked if Dundee United’s main central defensive pair are not named in the Championship team of the season.

The centre-half pairing of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt has been the foundation for much of the table-topping Terrors’ success so far in this campaign.

Gallagher did miss five games at the start of this year due to groin surgery with Ross Graham deputising.

However, once the Scotland international had recovered, he was reunited with Holt and United have now kept clean sheets in their last two games.

Goodwin said: “We were very strong in that department at the start of the season.

“I think we only conceded something like seven goals in the opening 15 or 16 games.

Dundee United will wear a special one-off kit on Friday, as modelled by Declan Gallagher, left, and Kevin Holt.
Dundee United’s central defensive pairing Declan Gallagher (left) and Kevin Holt (right). Image: Richard Wiseman.

“I do think Gallagher going out of the team played a part in the shape of the team.

Nothing against Ross Graham who did excellently in his position but you miss the leadership qualities sometimes of those senior players and Gallagher certainly brings a calmness to the situation.”

Goodwin added: “The two boys have been key in terms of the season we have had up until now.

“We have not lost many games or conceded many goals and they have played a huge part in that.

“They have real leadership qualities between the two of them and give us great balance as well within the team.

“I will be surprised if both of those players weren’t in the Championship team of the season because they have been outstanding.”

Kevin Holt and Declan Gallagher in action for Dundee United against Partick Thistle
Gallagher and Holt celebrate together at Firhill. Image: SNS

The nail-biting Championship title race continued on Tuesday night with United’s title rivals Raith Rovers beating Partick Thistle 1-0 at Firhill.

The result moved Ian Murray’s men back to within one point of the Terrors with both sides having played the same amount of games.

However, Goodwin insists his full focus is on Friday night’s clash with Dunfermline at East End Park.

The Irishman said: “I watched the game and I expected Raith to win and it panned out that way.

“Of course we are aware of how well Raith are doing but we are in control of our own situation.

“So we will just focus on the next game.

“Any time we have played Dunfermline they have been really tight games and we are expecting the same on Friday night.”

United will be without the injured David Wotherspoon.

