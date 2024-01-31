Dundee United ace lauded for ‘brilliant’ showings as blunt Jim Goodwin assessment prompts perfect response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United ace lauded for ‘brilliant’ showings as blunt Jim Goodwin assessment prompts perfect response

Ross Graham has been superb in the Tangerines' last two games.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Ross Graham strides out of defence. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Jim Goodwin has lavished praise on “brilliant” Ross Graham after the Dundee United centre-half bounced back from a miserable outing against Morton in superb fashion.

Graham, 22, was part of the back-line criticised by Goodwin in the aftermath of their 3-2 home defeat against the Ton, with George Oakley netting a perfect hat-trick.

The United boss lamented the Terrors’ “worst defensive performance of the season”.

Graham was far from alone in his travails, with the irrepressible Oakley arguably giving Kevin Holt an even more torrid afternoon – rag-dolling the big stopper for the dramatic winning goal.

However, the Scotland U21 international has illustrated his character and maturity by responding in perfect fashion, producing stand-out performances against Inverness and Dunfermline in successive clean sheets.

Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin has been delighted by Graham’s response to a difficult day against Morton. Image: SNS

“I thought both Ross and Kevin Holt were excellent on Saturday,” Goodwin said. “We looked solid defensively, which is certainly a positive we can take.

“After a difficult first game back against Morton, Ross has been great in the last couple of matches. He deserves a lot of credit for that because he has waited patiently for his opportunity.”

Adaptation

Graham’s recent showings are even more laudable given he is playing on the right-side of defence as a predominantly left-footed player, deputising for the injured Declan Gallagher.

Having played his best football on the left side of a back-three, it is a learning curve.

But he is visibly adapting and improving.

Ross Graham acknowledges the Dundee United fans
Graham acknowledges the fans. Image: SNS

“There are lots of right-sided centre-halves who play on the left – I had to do it myself a couple of times!” continued Goodwin. “So, there is no harm in a left-sided player on the right. He’s adapted to that very well.

“Back-to-back clean sheets underlines that the defenders are doing their jobs well – we just lacked a little bit at the top end of the pitch against Dunfermline.”

Goodwin: We expect more

And Goodwin makes no excuses for United’s failure to break down the stubborn Pars on Saturday, insisting his stars did not produce the quality required in the final third.

However, the Terrors are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to get back on the goal trail when they visit Ayr United this weekend.

Ewan Otoo in close attention to Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham
Ewan Otoo in close attention to Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS

“It is up to us to come up with the ideas to break down the opposition, and we didn’t work the Dunfermline goalkeeper enough,” he continued. “For the 11 shots we had, only a couple were on target.

“That’s not good enough, for the quality we have in the group and those forward areas.

“We expect more from ourselves. The boys know that. We analysed the game on Monday and the boys agreed. Once we got into that final third, our crossing wasn’t as good as it usually is. We didn’t find spaces.

“We need more in that final third, and we are working towards an improvement against Ayr.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .
Deniz Mehmet tips Meekison's shot to safety as the Dundee United ace looks on in disbelief
What Deniz Mehmet told Archie Meekison after denying former Dundee United pal stunning Tannadice…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty reveals bespoke Dundee United training plan after injury woes
Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt in the first period
4 Dunfermline talking points: Can dogged defensive display at Dundee United galvanise Pars?
Dundee United's Archie Meekison is denied against Dunfermline
4 Dundee United talking points: What's key to Tannadice improvement after Jim Goodwin admission?
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin 'understands' fan frustration as Dundee United boss addresses Tannadice form
Dunfermline manager James McPake and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises young Dunfermline defence after deserved draw at Dundee United
Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off
Dundee United 0-0 Dunfermline: Tangerines jeered off after drawing blank against gutsy Pars
Mark Birighitti in action for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti latest as Dundee United keeper's Kilmarnock loan is extended

Conversation