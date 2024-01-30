Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day

Goodwin remains on the hunt for a centre-back.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin hopes to make one more signing, adding to Wotherspoon and Greive. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin concedes that Dundee United’s search for a centre-back has been a frustrating one following talks with “numerous” players.

With the Tangerines’ squad almost at full strength – only Declan Gallagher and Sadat Anaku are missing – Goodwin doesn’t foresee a hectic deadline day at Tannadice.

However, he would like to sign a right-footed defender to provide depth and balance to his back-line options following Ollie Denham’s return to Cardiff City.

While calm about the situation if United were to fail in their pursuit, Goodwin is ready for the chase to go down to the wire.

Former Dundee United defender Ollie Denham
Ollie Denham: Dundee United loan spell has come to an end. Image: SNS

“We are still searching for one,” said Goodwin. “We’d like a centre-half in. That’s the only area where we are a little light, with Ollie Denham going back to Cardiff.

“We have Ross (Graham) and Kevin Holt available, and Declan Gallagher is a couple of weeks away. But that’s the only area that – if the right target was to become available – we would look to strengthen.

He added: “It hasn’t been easy; I’ll be honest. We’ve spoken to numerous players over the last month or two and it has been a challenge. I know from speaking to other managers that they are all in the same boat.

“They are all looking for similar players and there isn’t a great deal out there. But we’ll keep working at it and, if something moves in the next 48 hours, we are able to do something.”

Exit door ajar?

Goodwin has also hinted that there could be outgoings at Tannadice.

David Wotherspoon, pictured, was given an immediate Dundee United debut
United have already added David Wotherspoon, pictured, and Alex Greive to their ranks. Image: SNS

While reluctant to pinpoint individuals, there are clearly some players who have been limited to bit-part roles and – with several entering the final months of their deals – may want more action.

Kieran Freeman has only featured seven times this term, with his last outing coming on November 4.

Declan Glass, whose last start come on November 25, was fit at the weekend but did not make the squad to face Dunfermline amid an abundance of attacking midfield options.

Mathew Cudjoe has grown increasingly frustrated in recent months but is determined to fight for his place.

There are also promising youngsters who could be loaned out, albeit those could be done after the window for permanent transfers closes.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Hampden
Goodwin would listen to offers for fringe players. Image: SNS

“We’ve not had enquiries about any of the lads,” continued Goodwin. “But there is a day or two left in the window and we’ll see what happens.

“There are obviously guys who would like to play more football and can see how difficult it would be to get in our starting 11, given the quality of player available to us.

“So, there is scope for one or two within the squad to go out and we’ve had a couple of conversations with certain individuals.”

