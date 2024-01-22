Dundee United Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender’s loan stay scrapped The 21-year-old has returned to South Wales early. By Sean Hamilton January 22 2024, 5.39pm Share Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender’s loan stay scrapped Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4873791/ollie-denham-leaves-dundee-united-as-cardiff-city-defenders-loan-stay-scrapped/ Copy Link 0 comment Ollie Denham: Dundee United loan spell has come to an end. Image: SNS Ollie Denham has left Dundee United after his loan agreement was ended early. The Cardiff City defender agreed a season-long stay at Tannadice in the summer, but has made only two appearances in tangerine, both in July, during the Viaplay Cup group stages. Now, with the 21-year-old’s chances of regular football with title-chasing United appearing slim, he has returned to South Wales. Ollie Denham in one of his two appearances for Dundee United, against Spartans. Image: SNS The termination of Denham’s loan agreement is described as a “mutual agreement” between the Tangerines and his parent club. Denham came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making the move to Cardiff in 2020. The English-born Welsh U17 cap has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds, with his loan to United being the first of his career. His Cardiff contract expires at the end of the season.
