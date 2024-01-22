Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender’s loan stay scrapped

Ollie Denham has left Dundee United after his loan agreement was ended early.

The Cardiff City defender agreed a season-long stay at Tannadice in the summer, but has made only two appearances in tangerine, both in July, during the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Now, with the 21-year-old’s chances of regular football with title-chasing United appearing slim, he has returned to South Wales.

The termination of Denham’s loan agreement is described as a “mutual agreement” between the Tangerines and his parent club.

Denham came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making the move to Cardiff in 2020.

The English-born Welsh U17 cap has made eight appearances for the Bluebirds, with his loan to United being the first of his career.

His Cardiff contract expires at the end of the season.