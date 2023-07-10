Dundee United Dundee United snap up former Manchester United kid Ollie Denham Denham arrives on loan from Cardiff City By Alan Temple July 10 2023, 12.22pm Share Dundee United snap up former Manchester United kid Ollie Denham Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/4545661/dundee-united-manchester-united-ollie-denham/ Copy Link Denham in action for Cardiff. Image: Shutterstock. Dundee United have snapped up towering centre-back Ollie Denham on a season-long loan from Cardiff City. Denham, 21, joined the Bluebirds from Manchester United in the summer of 2020, making his senior debut in an EFL Cup defeat against Brighton. The Wales under-17 international has since made eight appearances for the Championship outfit. The towering Denham in action for Cardiff. Image: Shutterstock. Denham was called up to the senior Wales squad for the first time ahead of the World Cup qualification play-off final against Ukraine last summer. However, he is yet to make his senior bow for the Dragons. Denham’s arrival follows hot on the heels of goalkeeper Jack Walton, taking United’s tally of new arrivals to five, including Kevin Holt, Liam Grimshaw and Ross Docherty.