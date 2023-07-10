Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained

Behich remains in Australia as the start of the season approaches

By Alan Temple
Aziz Behich poses during a Dundee United press call at Tannadice
Aziz Behich during a press call last season. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has addressed the ongoing absence of Aziz Behich.

The 32-year-old is yet to report for pre-season training with the Tangerines, with Goodwin confirming he is still Down Under due to personal reasons.

While the explanation for his unavailability is a private matter, Goodwin acknowledged that plying his trade 10,000 miles away from his homeland may not be an ideal situation for the experienced full-back at the moment.

Behich was a bright spark during an otherwise miserable campaign for United last term, scoring four goals in 36 appearances and shining at the World Cup for the Socceroos.

Goodwin did, however, state that his exit was far from guaranteed as he plays a waiting game.

“Aziz has one or two things going on with his family, on a personal level, which I won’t go in to,” said Goodwin. “We’ve given Aziz a bit more time to be with them.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute that Aziz’s time is definitely up at Dundee United, and he is under contract.

“But with what is going on with his personal life at the moment, being so far away from home might be a challenge for him. We’ll just need to cross that bridge at a later date.”

Charlie Mulgrew future

Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands that experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew has been informed he is free to leave United.

Mulgrew, 37, has another year remaining on his contract but the Tannadice outfit are well serviced in the area of left-footed centre-backs, with Ross Graham, Kevin Holt and Scott McMann all capable of fulfilling that role.

Should there be no suitors for the ex-Celtic and Scotland defender, an agreement could be struck that would see him leave the club by mutual consent — but that would require a financial agreement to suit both parties.

For the moment, however, Mulgrew remains part of the first-team group and played 30 minutes in Saturday’s pre-season victory over Queen of the South.

Charlie Mulgrew throws a water bottle while on Dundee United duty at Livingston
Mulgrew’s United future is in serious doubt. Image: SNS

United’s preparations continue on Tuesday with a fixture against Motherwell.

The Terrors were initially due to face St Mirren but the Buddies pulled out, leaving the Steelmen to step in and give Goodwin’s charges their final test prior to Saturday’s Viaplay Cup curtain-raiser against Spartans.

More from The Courier

Luke McCowan
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke McCowan on '48-yard' wonder strike against Fleetwood as he reveals…
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
Graham Carey can be St Johnstone 'difference-maker' says boss
Lauren Hamilton. Image: Police Scotland
Concern growing for missing Fife woman, 21, who may be in Perthshire
Drink and drug driver Caitlyn Connell appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drink and drug-fuelled teenager rolled car after 90mph Angus police chase
Lauren Hutchison, manager of The Steadings.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays
Sam Brodie
Kirkcaldy music producer signs publishing deal with major record label
Perthshire woman Evie Grace Caldwell was named Scottish young designer of the year
Perthshire woman named Scottish young designer of the year
Operations manager Alex Smith (left) and Deputy Launching Authority Ian Swankie are no longer on the Arbroath RNLI crew. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
130 years of dedicated lifeboat service lost in Arbroath RNLI row as departures rise
Michael O'Halloran became James McPake's latest signing. Images: James McPake.
James McPake delighted with capture of 'explosive' Michael O'Halloran for Dunfermline
Michael O'Halloran has signed a two-year deal. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Hearts talking points as Michael O'Halloran starts hours after signing