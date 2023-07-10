Aziz Behich Dundee United future addressed as pre-season absence is explained

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has addressed the ongoing absence of Aziz Behich.

The 32-year-old is yet to report for pre-season training with the Tangerines, with Goodwin confirming he is still Down Under due to personal reasons.

While the explanation for his unavailability is a private matter, Goodwin acknowledged that plying his trade 10,000 miles away from his homeland may not be an ideal situation for the experienced full-back at the moment.

🙌 Aziz Behich gave the travelling Terrors something to cheer at the Tony Mac #cinchPrem | 🦁 #LIVUTD 🍊 pic.twitter.com/6HjX3jPT8P — SPFL (@spfl) May 19, 2023

Behich was a bright spark during an otherwise miserable campaign for United last term, scoring four goals in 36 appearances and shining at the World Cup for the Socceroos.

Goodwin did, however, state that his exit was far from guaranteed as he plays a waiting game.

“Aziz has one or two things going on with his family, on a personal level, which I won’t go in to,” said Goodwin. “We’ve given Aziz a bit more time to be with them.

“I’m not suggesting for a minute that Aziz’s time is definitely up at Dundee United, and he is under contract.

“But with what is going on with his personal life at the moment, being so far away from home might be a challenge for him. We’ll just need to cross that bridge at a later date.”

Charlie Mulgrew future

Meanwhile, Courier Sport understands that experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew has been informed he is free to leave United.

Mulgrew, 37, has another year remaining on his contract but the Tannadice outfit are well serviced in the area of left-footed centre-backs, with Ross Graham, Kevin Holt and Scott McMann all capable of fulfilling that role.

Should there be no suitors for the ex-Celtic and Scotland defender, an agreement could be struck that would see him leave the club by mutual consent — but that would require a financial agreement to suit both parties.

For the moment, however, Mulgrew remains part of the first-team group and played 30 minutes in Saturday’s pre-season victory over Queen of the South.

United’s preparations continue on Tuesday with a fixture against Motherwell.

The Terrors were initially due to face St Mirren but the Buddies pulled out, leaving the Steelmen to step in and give Goodwin’s charges their final test prior to Saturday’s Viaplay Cup curtain-raiser against Spartans.