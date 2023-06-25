Kevin Holt: New Dundee United star says Partick Thistle play-off pain will fuel Tannadice title push

Kevin Holt insists he will use the pain of missing out on promotion with Partick Thistle as fuel for Dundee United’s title charge.

Holt was left heartbroken after the Jags snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their play-off final against Ross County.

With just 20 minutes to go in the decisive second leg clash in Dingwall, Holt and Thistle were 3-0 up on aggregate and cruising towards to the top flight.

But three out-of-nowhere Staggies goals knocked the stuffing out of the Jags before Holt missed their second spot kick on the way to shootout heartache.

It was a brutal way to end the season.

But Holt, who signed up with United on Friday, is certainly is not lacking in motivation for the campaign ahead.

Asked whether last year’s near-miss would inspire him this season, he told DUTV: “Yeah, I hope so.

“We were very close last year to Thistle getting up and missing out on the last day.

“It hurts. It still hurts everyone connected with the club, I’m sure.

“It was a big disappointment, especially with the position we were in with 20 minutes to go.

“Personally, I’ll not forget it. I’ll use it to drive me on and hopefully get Dundee United up – and hopefully not through the play-offs this year.”

Holt brings a wealth of experience to Tannadice from spells with Queen of the South, Dundee (twice), Cypriot outfits Pafos and Ermis Aradippou, and Partick Thistle.

In United, he knows he has joined a team everybody in the Championship will lift their game against.

He says that’s something he and his new team-mates must relish.

“It’s good being at a team that’s favourites for the league,” he said.

“You’ve got to thrive on that pressure.

“Teams will come to you and want to make it hard. You have to rise to that pressure and that’s what the gaffer’s wanting to bring in here – boys that can rise to it, deal with the favourites tag and get out of the league at the first time of asking.”

He added: “It’s easy for (non-favourites) to lift their game and that’s what the boys here have to step up to and not let them want it more than you.

“You’ve got to want every game the same and be clear in your head that you win every week.

“It’s not okay just to turn up with the ability you’ve got… no team is going to let you win.

“Everyone knows the plan here – turn up every week, be fully focused and make sure the team is really hard-working every week.”