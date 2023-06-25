Kevin Holt: New Dundee United star says Partick Thistle play-off pain will fuel Tannadice title push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kevin Holt: New Dundee United star says Partick Thistle play-off pain will fuel Tannadice title push

Tangerines recruit Holt is relishing the pressure of being a Dundee United player in the Championship.

By Sean Hamilton
Kevin Holt holds a Dundee United scarf aloft after signing for the Tannadice club.
Kevin Holt is relishing Dundee United's Championship favourites tag. Image: Dundee United FC

Kevin Holt insists he will use the pain of missing out on promotion with Partick Thistle as fuel for Dundee United’s title charge.

Holt was left heartbroken after the Jags snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in their play-off final against Ross County.

With just 20 minutes to go in the decisive second leg clash in Dingwall, Holt and Thistle were 3-0 up on aggregate and cruising towards to the top flight.

But three out-of-nowhere Staggies goals knocked the stuffing out of the Jags before Holt missed their second spot kick on the way to shootout heartache.

It was a brutal way to end the season.

Kevin Holt has been linked with a move to Dundee United from Partick Thistle.
Kevin Holt missed his spot kick as Partick Thistle fell agonisingly short of promotion through the play-offs. Image: SNS

But Holt, who signed up with United on Friday, is certainly is not lacking in motivation for the campaign ahead.

Asked whether last year’s near-miss would inspire him this season, he told DUTV: “Yeah, I hope so.

“We were very close last year to Thistle getting up and missing out on the last day.

“It hurts. It still hurts everyone connected with the club, I’m sure.

“It was a big disappointment, especially with the position we were in with 20 minutes to go.

“Personally, I’ll not forget it. I’ll use it to drive me on and hopefully get Dundee United up – and hopefully not through the play-offs this year.”

Holt brings a wealth of experience to Tannadice from spells with Queen of the South, Dundee (twice), Cypriot outfits Pafos and Ermis Aradippou, and Partick Thistle.

In United, he knows he has joined a team everybody in the Championship will lift their game against.

He says that’s something he and his new team-mates must relish.

Kevin Holt has signed for Dundee United FC
Kevin Holt has joined Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC

“It’s good being at a team that’s favourites for the league,” he said.

“You’ve got to thrive on that pressure.

“Teams will come to you and want to make it hard. You have to rise to that pressure and that’s what the gaffer’s wanting to bring in here – boys that can rise to it, deal with the favourites tag and get out of the league at the first time of asking.”

He added: “It’s easy for (non-favourites) to lift their game and that’s what the boys here have to step up to and not let them want it more than you.

“You’ve got to want every game the same and be clear in your head that you win every week.

“It’s not okay just to turn up with the ability you’ve got… no team is going to let you win.

“Everyone knows the plan here – turn up every week, be fully focused and make sure the team is really hard-working every week.”

More from The Courier

B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie.
Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city
Josh Mullin has signed a three-year deal at Stark's Park. Image: Tony Fimister.
Josh Mullin was 'like a kid again' when joining Raith Rovers and why his…
Thumbs up for a rare Subaru 22B heading away from the Forfar start line. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures: Forfar Rotary Club's Strathmore Classic Car Tour racks up the miles and cash…
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour.
'Prayers answered' as historic Fife church saved from closure
Beaufort Castle has been put up for sale. Image: Peter Jolly.
Ownership twist revealed in sale of castle by Perth Stagecoach tycoon Dame Ann Gloag
General view of the High Kirk church in Dundee
Former High Kirk church at foot of Dundee Law could be converted into flats
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean had to deliver 'horrible' news to David Wotherspoon.
Steven MacLean: Telling David Wotherspoon his St Johnstone career was over was 'horrible'
Johnny Oates, 3, (left) of Bankfoot, at the Perth Model Railway Exhibition Image: Phil Hannah.
Pictures: Young and old out in numbers for Perth Model Railway Exhibition
A group of fashionable ladies at Pride race day. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures as Perth Racecourse fans enjoy first Pride race day