Art Night Dundee: 12 weird and wonderful photos as artists take over the city

More than 10 artists reimagined well-known locations across Dundee as the festival took place outside London for the first time.

Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Saoirse Amira Anis channels her bodily experience of rage through a rope-laden, amphibious mythical creature as it journeys to return to the sea. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Peter John Meiklem

Our Art Night Dundee gallery offers you a unique take on how the contemporary art festival went down on Saturday evening.

It was the first time organisers had chosen to host the modern art extravaganza outside of London.

Crowds of art fans, passers by and the downright curious flocked to galleries, creative spaces, gardens and even Greenmarket car park on Saturday night for the exhibitions, performances and installations.

Ahead of the night itself, director Helen Nisbet had told a 100-strong gathering in The Courier’s Meadowside headquarters of her love for Dundee.

“The thing I love most about this city is the people,” she said.

And the city responded in kind, attending a wide range of events from Stobswell to the West End.

Artist Emma Hart. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Emma Hart’s contribution BIG UP was a celebration of raving – dancing to electronic music. For her, that’s a “an ongoing, fundamental force for good in her life.”

Hart’s work featured a series of sculptures with their hands in the air.

The artist described them as artworks to dance around with the spirits of the recently passed summer solstice.

Poodle Storm was loving the colours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Visitors to the Greenmarket Car Park got into the spirit of the rave celebration with a few of their own dance moves, as you can see below.

More excitement at BIG UP. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Art Night Dundee included 10 commissions by both local and internationally celebrated artists across civic and public spaces.

Many other local artists also took part through community programme Inwith.

Our Art Night Dundee gallery only offers a snapshot of the huge range of work.

Game designer and visual artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley presented an art video game that allowed audiences to interact.

The commission was titled ‘The Lack: I Knew Your Voice Before You Spoke’

Berlin/London-based artist Danielle presented the Dundee Art Night piece in the historic Arthurstone Library in Stobswell.

Game designer and visual artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Audiences engage with Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley’s  art video game Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Saoirse Amira Anis presented a performance piece ‘Breach of a Fraying Body’ running on from her solo presentation at the Dundee Contemporary Arts centre.

Her outlandish costume took inspiration from the watery music, rituals and folklore of Anis’s Scottish and Moroccan heritage.

Artist Saoirse Amira Anis wowed the crowds with her costume outside the V&A on the waterfront.Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Saoirse donned the costume ’embodying the creature’ as it ‘broke free’ from the galleries of DCA before moving along Dundee’s waterfront and ending the evening at the HMS Unicorn.

Artist Saoirse Amira Anis wowed the crowds with her costume outside the V&A on the way.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

