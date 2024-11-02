How does a Blairgowrie fire-breather and stilt walker spend her weekends?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

How does a Blairgowrie fire-breather and stilt walker spend her weekends?

From packing her outfits, stocking up on paraffin and even a bit of DIY, life at the weekend is never dull for daredevil performer Verity Power.

Blairgowrie fire-breather Verity Power. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Gayle Ritchie

Daredevil Verity Power engages in high-risk activities – including breathing fire and teetering on stilts.

But she reckons her biggest risk is working in the wind.

“You need to watch any breeze or wind when it comes to fire-breathing,” she explains.

“I don’t know any fire performer who hasn’t singed eyelashes at some point.

“Thankfully I’ve not incurred anything major but I’ve had little burns on arms and hands – often when trying to stay still for a photo!”

Verity practices her fire-breathing in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve Brown.

She’s had a few wee stumbles while walking about on stilts – and been caught off guard by “unexpected gusts of wind”.

Having gained a degree in dance from the London Studio Centre, Verity performed abroad, mainly in Cyprus. This is where she learned how to fire-breathe and stilt walk.

Returning to the UK, she worked in a combination of hospitality and performing – but when her entertainment career took off, she decided she’d do it full-time.

These days she performs across Scotland, “from Thurso to Kirkcudbright”.

Just how dangerous is fire-breathing?

So, what’s the secret to staying alive while fire-breathing?

“There are a few ‘clean’ fuel options, but my personal choice is paraffin,” says Verity.

Blairgowrie fire-breather Verity Power in action. Image: Steve Brown.

“You hold it in your mouth and expel it into naked flame. You cannot swallow a single drop – if you do it’s best to induce vomiting!

“Some preparation is advisable – such as swirling soya milk prior, and having water to gargle after.”

Walking on stilts is an ‘addiction’

And what about stilt walking? How do you begin?

“You start your stilts at a low height, and from there I think it’s just an addiction to get higher,” she enthuses.

Verity on stilts dressed as a fairy. Image: Steve Brown.

“A flat floor is quite quick to get used to, but then you need to adapt to grass, gravel, slopes, cobbles and so on.

“I also think it’s important to build a character or chatty personality to fit your costume as that really entertains guests at family events.”

What else does Verity do?

Most of Verity’s work is at weekends, and she performs at everything from gala days, festivals, weddings, charity balls and private parties to corporate events.

She also offers “pixel LED poi”, which she describes as “fully programmable batons that when moved quickly can show images, logos and graphics”.

Blairgowrie fire-breather Verity Power also performs with pixel LED poi. Image: Steve Brown.

That’s not all. She also has a “human table” from which she can stand inside and hand out drinks, favours, treats or trivia cards.

And she’s more than happy to teach dance styles at hen or dance parties.

Her favourite costumes? Rainbow the Unicorn, Flutterfly the Butterfly, Penelope the Peacock  – and Maleficent, her “go-to” at Halloween.

Another stunning outfit worn by entertainer Verity Power. Image: Steve Brown.

“I’ve got Ace of Spades card soldier out in November, Slender Man, Oompa Loompa, Elfina the Elf, Zeena the Zebra and Snow Queen – so it’s a very varied wardrobe,” she adds.

When she’s not performing or designing and making costumes and accessories, Verity runs a guest house.

How do Verity’s weekends roll?

A Friday night (if she’s not working) is usually spent packing her outfits.

“If fire is involved, I need to check I have enough paraffin – otherwise that’s a panic trip into town!” she laughs.

She’s not late to bed, waking early on Saturday mornings in summer, and allowing herself to “hibernate” a bit during the colder months.

Entertainer Verity Power in a gorgeous costume. Image: Steve Brown.

“I need three coffees to get started,” she says. “I normally work Saturdays so put some picnic boxes together. It’s not exciting. I’m vegan and useless in the kitchen.”

A Saturday off is rare, so she regards Mondays as the first day of her weekend.

Lunch, shopping or DIY

“I like a lie in for starters,” she says. “Then it could go one of two ways. I may have a leisurely lunch with mum and a bit of shopping, or it could be a DIY day.

“I love decorating and painting. I’ve also acquired a fairly large garden so that can be a day’s work to cut grass.

Verity loves decorating her home. Image: Shutterstock.

On the odd occasion she has a Saturday night off, Verity enjoys a meal out and a few gin and tonics, either in Perth or Dundee.

Sunday mornings are all about lie-ins, coffee in bed and watching the news.

Verity’s top places to eat, walk and golf?

If she gets the chance to have brekkie out, locally, Verity heads to Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot, taking time to wander round the gift shop.

A favourite walk is along the Ardblair Trail in Blairgowrie.

“It’s particularly beautiful in May when the bluebells are out,” she says.

Verity is a member of Blairgowrie Golf Club. Image: Supplied.

But what is it about Blairgowrie she loves best? The golf courses.

“I’m a keen golfer; they’re what attracted me to the area,” she elaborates.

The best thing about being an entertainer?

“Exceeding expectations,” she muses. “I love helping people enjoy events and their lovely reactions mean so much.”

Conversation