How does a Blairgowrie fire-breather and stilt walker spend her weekends?

Daredevil Verity Power engages in high-risk activities – including breathing fire and teetering on stilts.

But she reckons her biggest risk is working in the wind.

“You need to watch any breeze or wind when it comes to fire-breathing,” she explains.

“I don’t know any fire performer who hasn’t singed eyelashes at some point.

“Thankfully I’ve not incurred anything major but I’ve had little burns on arms and hands – often when trying to stay still for a photo!”

She’s had a few wee stumbles while walking about on stilts – and been caught off guard by “unexpected gusts of wind”.

Having gained a degree in dance from the London Studio Centre, Verity performed abroad, mainly in Cyprus. This is where she learned how to fire-breathe and stilt walk.

Returning to the UK, she worked in a combination of hospitality and performing – but when her entertainment career took off, she decided she’d do it full-time.

These days she performs across Scotland, “from Thurso to Kirkcudbright”.

Just how dangerous is fire-breathing?

So, what’s the secret to staying alive while fire-breathing?

“There are a few ‘clean’ fuel options, but my personal choice is paraffin,” says Verity.

“You hold it in your mouth and expel it into naked flame. You cannot swallow a single drop – if you do it’s best to induce vomiting!

“Some preparation is advisable – such as swirling soya milk prior, and having water to gargle after.”

Walking on stilts is an ‘addiction’

And what about stilt walking? How do you begin?

“You start your stilts at a low height, and from there I think it’s just an addiction to get higher,” she enthuses.

“A flat floor is quite quick to get used to, but then you need to adapt to grass, gravel, slopes, cobbles and so on.

“I also think it’s important to build a character or chatty personality to fit your costume as that really entertains guests at family events.”

What else does Verity do?

Most of Verity’s work is at weekends, and she performs at everything from gala days, festivals, weddings, charity balls and private parties to corporate events.

She also offers “pixel LED poi”, which she describes as “fully programmable batons that when moved quickly can show images, logos and graphics”.

That’s not all. She also has a “human table” from which she can stand inside and hand out drinks, favours, treats or trivia cards.

And she’s more than happy to teach dance styles at hen or dance parties.

Her favourite costumes? Rainbow the Unicorn, Flutterfly the Butterfly, Penelope the Peacock – and Maleficent, her “go-to” at Halloween.

“I’ve got Ace of Spades card soldier out in November, Slender Man, Oompa Loompa, Elfina the Elf, Zeena the Zebra and Snow Queen – so it’s a very varied wardrobe,” she adds.

When she’s not performing or designing and making costumes and accessories, Verity runs a guest house.

How do Verity’s weekends roll?

A Friday night (if she’s not working) is usually spent packing her outfits.

“If fire is involved, I need to check I have enough paraffin – otherwise that’s a panic trip into town!” she laughs.

She’s not late to bed, waking early on Saturday mornings in summer, and allowing herself to “hibernate” a bit during the colder months.

“I need three coffees to get started,” she says. “I normally work Saturdays so put some picnic boxes together. It’s not exciting. I’m vegan and useless in the kitchen.”

A Saturday off is rare, so she regards Mondays as the first day of her weekend.

Lunch, shopping or DIY

“I like a lie in for starters,” she says. “Then it could go one of two ways. I may have a leisurely lunch with mum and a bit of shopping, or it could be a DIY day.

“I love decorating and painting. I’ve also acquired a fairly large garden so that can be a day’s work to cut grass.

On the odd occasion she has a Saturday night off, Verity enjoys a meal out and a few gin and tonics, either in Perth or Dundee.

Sunday mornings are all about lie-ins, coffee in bed and watching the news.

Verity’s top places to eat, walk and golf?

If she gets the chance to have brekkie out, locally, Verity heads to Taste Perthshire in Bankfoot, taking time to wander round the gift shop.

A favourite walk is along the Ardblair Trail in Blairgowrie.

“It’s particularly beautiful in May when the bluebells are out,” she says.

But what is it about Blairgowrie she loves best? The golf courses.

“I’m a keen golfer; they’re what attracted me to the area,” she elaborates.

The best thing about being an entertainer?

“Exceeding expectations,” she muses. “I love helping people enjoy events and their lovely reactions mean so much.”