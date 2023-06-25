Fife Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road A big police presence, including a dog, was seen in the area. By Stephen Eighteen June 25 2023, 3.43pm Share Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4506838/kinglassie-hit-and-run/ Copy Link B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie. Image: Google Street View A man has been charged after a suspected hit-and-run crash on a Fife road. A two-car collision happened on the B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie, at around 10.20am on Sunday. Police say the driver of one of the cars left the scene and a big police presence, including a dog, was seen in the area. A police spokesperson confirmed that a male was later charged. Driver traced and charged The spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-car crash on the B9097 at Westfield near Kinglassie. “No one was injured. “The driver of one car made off. He was traced and arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence. “A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”