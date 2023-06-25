Man charged after suspected hit-and-run crash on Fife road

A man has been charged after a suspected hit-and-run crash on a Fife road.

A two-car collision happened on the B9097 in Westfield, near Kinglassie, at around 10.20am on Sunday.

Police say the driver of one of the cars left the scene and a big police presence, including a dog, was seen in the area.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a male was later charged.

Driver traced and charged

The spokesperson said: “We were called around 10.20am on Sunday to a report of a two-car crash on the B9097 at Westfield near Kinglassie.

“No one was injured.

“The driver of one car made off. He was traced and arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”