Dundee Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in Dundee The vessel attracted attention as it travelled along the Tay. By Stephen Eighteen

Dundee residents caught sight of the breathtaking cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit on Sunday. The vessel, which cost £78 million to build, attracted attention as it travelled along the Tay ahead of docking in the city's harbour. Built in 2021, it measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails. The vessel contains 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows. Sea Cloud Spirit, built in Vigo, Spain, travelled from Peterhead and Aberdeen where it picked up passengers. It will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of its This is how Summer tastes in the North 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person. You can take a virtual trip on board the ship with our video and picture gallery. Pictures on board Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee Crew member Daniel Miskey (former Chief Service Stewart, now Maitre d'). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The sun deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The lounge area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The spa area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Plenty of seats for the guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sea Cloud Spirit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The details of the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Sea Cloud Spirit with its 28 sails. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Spa treatment is available onboard for guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sea Cloud Spirit docked at King George V Wharf in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A gym is also available. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Along with a sauna room. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A cosy lounge area for people to relax. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some intricate details on the ship. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A variety of drinks for the guests. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sea Cloud Spirit docking. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The grand piano in the lounge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Beautiful sun deck area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A compass on the floor of the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crew keeping the ship in good condition. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Relaxing spa area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The classy restaurant area. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The flag onboard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sea Cloud Spirit deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Some comfy couches in the library. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Equipment on deck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crew setting up the restaurant. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Sea Cloud Spirit in front of Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Restaurant area all ready for service. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Steinway and Sons grand piano. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson The Sea Cloud Spirit docked in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson