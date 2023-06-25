Pictures and video on board as £78m cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit docks in Dundee

Dundee residents caught sight of the breathtaking cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit on Sunday.

The vessel, which cost £78 million to build, attracted attention as it travelled along the Tay ahead of docking in the city’s harbour.

Built in 2021, it measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

The vessel contains 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

Sea Cloud Spirit, built in Vigo, Spain, travelled from Peterhead and Aberdeen where it picked up passengers.

It will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of its This is how Summer tastes in the North 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

You can take a virtual trip on board the ship with our video and picture gallery.

Pictures on board Sea Cloud Spirit in Dundee