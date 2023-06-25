Rescue operation for kayaker in difficulty at Montrose beach

A rescue operation has been launched off the coast at Montrose for a kayaker in difficulty.

Montrose RNLI inshore lifeboat and the Dundee coastguard team are at the scene at Montrose beach.

It is understood one person is involved.

Emergency services remain at scene

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said they got a report at 3.26pm that a kayaker was in difficulty not far off Montrose beach.

She said: “Montrose RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched and the Dundee coastguard rescue team was sent.

“Both still remain at the scene.”

More to follow.