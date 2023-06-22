Spectacular £78m cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spectacular £78m cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Dundee

People can catch a glimpse of the luxurious vessel, which has its own Michelin-starred chef on board.

By Kelly Wilson
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship
Sea Cloud Spirit cruise ship is docking in Port of Dundee. Image: Sea Cloud Spirit.

Port of Dundee is set to welcome breathtaking cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit.

People can catch a glimpse of the the vessel, which cost £78 million to build, when it docks on Saturday.

Built in 2021, it measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

Sea Cloud Spirit with its impressive sails.
Sea Cloud Spirit with its impressive sails. Image: Sea Cloud Cruises.
Superior cabin within Sea Cloud Spirit
Superior cabin within Sea Cloud Spirit. Image: Sea Cloud Cruises.

The vessel boasts 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

The ship, built in Vigo, Spain, is sure to attract attention as it makes it way into the harbour.

Before arriving in Dundee on Saturday afternoon it will have travelled from Peterhead and Aberdeen where it picked up passengers.

Sea Cloud Spirit will dock in Port of Dundee. Image: Sea Cloud Cruises.
Lounge area within Sea Cloud Spirit
Lounge area within Sea Cloud Spirit. Image: Sea Cloud Cruises.

But the ship will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of its This is how Summer tastes in the North 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

During some of their time onboard guests will be treated to a dining experience by two Michelin star chef Thomas Martin with whisky authority and Scotland expert Olaf Jacobsen also at hand.

Sea Cloud history

Other ships in the Sea Cloud collection includes the Sea Cloud, built in 1931 and the Sea Cloud II built in 1998.

A spokeswoman for Sea Cloud Cruises said: “Like its two sisters, the Sea Cloud Sprit is sailed by hand, following the model of traditional windjammers.

Sea Cloud Spirit is part of the Sea Cloud collection. Image: Sea Cloud Cruises.

“In this newly commissioned ship in 2021, the designers combined the attractiveness of classic tall ships with components such as balcony cabins and expanded fitness offerings that were previously reserved primarily for large cruise ships.

“Those who want to experience the sea but have no (or no longer) desire for the typical hustle and bustle of large ships are in the right place here.

“Our trips are so attractive that we welcome many travellers for whom the stay on one of the Sea Clouds is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they have been looking forward to for a long time.”

