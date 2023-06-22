Spectacular £78m cruise ship with 28 sails to dock at Dundee

Port of Dundee is set to welcome breathtaking cruise ship Sea Cloud Spirit.

People can catch a glimpse of the the vessel, which cost £78 million to build, when it docks on Saturday.

Built in 2021, it measures 138 metres in length and boasts an impressive 28 sails.

The vessel boasts 69 outside cabins (22 junior and three owner suites with balconies) and seven deluxe lido outside cabins with panoramic windows.

The ship, built in Vigo, Spain, is sure to attract attention as it makes it way into the harbour.

Before arriving in Dundee on Saturday afternoon it will have travelled from Peterhead and Aberdeen where it picked up passengers.

But the ship will return to Aberdeen on Wednesday having travelled from Edinburgh as part of its This is how Summer tastes in the North 10-day cruise which sees prices range from £6,500 to £11,439 per person.

During some of their time onboard guests will be treated to a dining experience by two Michelin star chef Thomas Martin with whisky authority and Scotland expert Olaf Jacobsen also at hand.

Sea Cloud history

Other ships in the Sea Cloud collection includes the Sea Cloud, built in 1931 and the Sea Cloud II built in 1998.

A spokeswoman for Sea Cloud Cruises said: “Like its two sisters, the Sea Cloud Sprit is sailed by hand, following the model of traditional windjammers.

“In this newly commissioned ship in 2021, the designers combined the attractiveness of classic tall ships with components such as balcony cabins and expanded fitness offerings that were previously reserved primarily for large cruise ships.

“Those who want to experience the sea but have no (or no longer) desire for the typical hustle and bustle of large ships are in the right place here.

“Our trips are so attractive that we welcome many travellers for whom the stay on one of the Sea Clouds is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that they have been looking forward to for a long time.”