Arbroath bakery praised for ‘safe place’ policy amid concerns over crime

An Arbroath bakery is being praised by locals for introducing a “safe place” policy amid concerns over crime in the town.

Pie Bob’s on Grant Road says it wants to offer residents somewhere to go if they feel unsafe or are in danger.

The 24-hour family bakery, which was established in 1925, revealed the new measure on social media.

A post on Facebook said: “We would like to share with you our new safe place policy.

Pie Bob’s concerned about ‘growing’ crime incidents in Arbroath

“I’m sure most of you will be aware of the growing number of stories of harassment, break-ins, trespassing etc going on in the town at the moment.

“This has led to a community awareness group being set up on Facebook to help keep everyone updated with any situations going on locally.

“As a family-run company, family and safety is very important to us and after seeing a post about creating safe places within the community, we thought as a business open late hours this is something we should absolutely get involved with.

“If you want to be updated or post updates of any potentially harmful situations going on within Arbroath, please join the Arbroath Community Awareness Group.”

It added: “Whether you are five or 105, we want everyone to have a safe passing point where you can feel free to walk in if you feel at danger, need to contact/wait for friends or family or a place you can contact the police in cases of emergency.

Locals hail ‘excellent idea’

“If you would like to come in and need to contact the police, a friend or family member in an emergency but do not have access to a phone, please make one of our team members aware and they will dial the number for you.”

Locals have hailed the move with several calling it as an “excellent idea”.

Another woman posted: “Well done, amazing idea, although we shouldn’t have to feel in this situation.”

Pie Bob’s has become famed in Arbroath and beyond for its baked goods.