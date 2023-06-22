Arbroath bakery praised for ‘safe place’ policy amid concerns over crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath bakery praised for ‘safe place’ policy amid concerns over crime

Pie Bob's says locals are able to use its shop if they need to call police.

By James Simpson
General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Pie Bob's, Grant Road, Arbroath. Image: Google Street View

An Arbroath bakery is being praised by locals for introducing a “safe place” policy amid concerns over crime in the town.

Pie Bob’s on Grant Road says it wants to offer residents somewhere to go if they feel unsafe or are in danger.

The 24-hour family bakery, which was established in 1925, revealed the new measure on social media.

A post on Facebook said: “We would like to share with you our new safe place policy.

Pie Bob’s concerned about ‘growing’ crime incidents in Arbroath

“I’m sure most of you will be aware of the growing number of stories of harassment, break-ins, trespassing etc going on in the town at the moment.

“This has led to a community awareness group being set up on Facebook to help keep everyone updated with any situations going on locally.

“As a family-run company, family and safety is very important to us and after seeing a post about creating safe places within the community, we thought as a business open late hours this is something we should absolutely get involved with.

pie bob's bakery sausage rolls
Sausage rolls at Pie Bob’s. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“If you want to be updated or post updates of any potentially harmful situations going on within Arbroath, please join the Arbroath Community Awareness Group.”

It added: “Whether you are five or 105, we want everyone to have a safe passing point where you can feel free to walk in if you feel at danger, need to contact/wait for friends or family or a place you can contact the police in cases of emergency.

Locals hail ‘excellent idea’

“If you would like to come in and need to contact the police, a friend or family member in an emergency but do not have access to a phone, please make one of our team members aware and they will dial the number for you.”

Locals have hailed the move with several calling it as an “excellent idea”.

Another woman posted: “Well done, amazing idea, although we shouldn’t have to feel in this situation.”

Pie Bob’s has become famed in Arbroath and beyond for its baked goods.

