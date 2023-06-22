James McPake without two Dunfermline stars for St Pauli but new signings set to feature

Pars stars Matty Todd and Rhys Breen will not feature in Friday’s preseason friendly versus St Pauli.

Player-of-the-year nominee Todd recently had a small procedure on his nose and the club will take its time with Breen who is nearing his return after picking up an injury in March.

Both signed new deals earlier in the year and will be key members of the squad for the upcoming campaign.

Manager James McPake said that all players who are available should feature at some point in Friday night’s warm-up match.

No rush

“Matty Todd will not be available because he has had a procedure on his nose,” he said. “We will monitor him.

“He has done a lot of the programme earlier so he is further on than most of the players are anyway – and by the time he comes back into training next week, he will hopefully be ready to go.

“Breeny is doing everything but we are not going to rush him. We have to be very wary of how long he has been out.”

The Dunfermline boss will be able to call on new recruits Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo after both were confirmed on three-year deals this week.

Exit hurt Dunfermline dressing room

Fisher endeared himself to the Pars support with his defensive performances and ability to step out from the back with the ball.

“We are delighted to get him back,” said McPake, “he is a good person, a very good footballer, good defender.

“It was strange when he left because it hurt the dressing room just as much as us on the pitch when he left because he had come in and fitted that well.”

Fisher’s return to Dundee saw Otoo brought in as a replacement and he too will be available for the stern St Paul test.

The versatile defender predominantly plays on the other side from Fisher and, rather than carrying the ball out of defence, is more prone to drive it up the field with him.

Polishing defensive side

“Half the time he was dribbling in the opposition’s box after a big long run!” added McPake.

“He drives great with the ball, he is very composed but at that age we should be getting the best out of him as a defender.

“Like Sam, he is just desperate to learn … we can’t have enough of them at the club.

“He is another who is rapid quick, very athletic and very strong but it is what he can do with the ball as well. We will be working on polishing up his defensive side.

“It’s great when a loan player comes in and then you get to bring them in full-time. You know what that person is like. It’s a try-before-you-buy kind of thing.”