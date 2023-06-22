Kevin Holt: Dundee United could bring in ex-Dundee and Partick Thistle defender as next signing

Dundee United may turn to former Dundee and Partick Thistle defender Kevin Holt as their latest recruit.

Manager Jim Goodwin has so far prioritised Championship experience as he embarks on building a squad capable of bouncing back from the second tier in one go.

He has signed Ross Docherty from Thistle and Liam Grimshaw of Morton.

Holt, 30, was a regular at Firhill in the Jags’ promotion push that fell agonisingly just short.

He spent three seasons at Dens Park between 2015 and 2018.

Like Docherty, Holt is out of contract and the Daily Record have reported that Goodwin is keen to bring him to Tannadice.