Teenager broke man’s teeth in mass brawl at Perthshire bowling club

A teenager who shouted anti-English abuse at a family reunion, before knocking out a rival’s teeth has escaped further punishment after a court heard he had lost a promising career in marine engineering.

Cameron Richmond was just 15 when he started a mass brawl at Alyth Bowling Club.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he hurled a glass at 20-year-old Kyle Taylor, striking him in the face and leaving him with “horrific” injuries.

He then hit Helena Taylor on the side of the face.

Richmond was set upon by other party-goers, before being rescued by his mother.

Richmond, now 19, returned to the dock for sentencing, having been found guilty following trial in May.

He was admonished by Sheriff William Wood after he was told of the impact the conviction had on his career.

Carries his guilt

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, told the court: “The conviction itself has been a significant punishment for Mr Richmond.

“As a result, he has lost the prospect of a career in marine engineering.”

Mr Holmes said: “He truly regrets this incident and what he has put his family through.

“He carries the guilt with him.

“He has effectively been on a good nature bond since his 16th birthday.”

A valuable lesson

Sheriff Wood told the teenager: “It is very unfortunate that matters developed in this particular way at what would have otherwise been a happy family gathering.

“This incident has perhaps put an end to those kind of events, or at least will put a dampener on future gatherings.”

The sheriff described the victims injuries as “horrific” but said he had to weigh that against the accused’s age and that four years have passed.

“You have not been in other trouble. I hope this has been a valuable lesson for you.”

“With some hesitation, I will simply admonish you.”

Racist remark was ‘playful banter’

Richmond, an engineer from Kilmarnock, was found guilty of assaulting Mr and Ms Taylor at the bowling club on October 12 2019 after a three-day trial.

He was also found guilty of uttering threats and making a racist remark.

The trial heard he used the words “English p****” during the confrontation with Mr Taylor.

Richmond dismissed this during the trial as “playful banter.”

The pair faced off and pushed each other, before Richmond turned and threw a glass, striking his target in the face.

He caused damage to his teeth and lips.

Richmond, who attempted to argue he was acting in self defence, then struck Ms Taylor on the side of the head.

