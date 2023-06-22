Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf refuses to confirm if SNP rebel Fergus Ewing will be kicked out party

Veteran SNP MSP Mr Ewing backed a Tory attempt to remove Scottish Greens minister Lorna Slater from her government post.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf refused to confirm if Fergus Ewing will be kicked out the SNP. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has refused to say whether party rebel Fergus Ewing will be booted out of the SNP for voting to oust Lorna Slater.

The SNP leader would not shed any light on the Inverness and Nairn MSP’s future when he was grilled on the row by Douglas Ross during First Minister’s Questions.

Mr Ewing has been a strong critic of the SNP’s power-sharing agreement with the Greens and backed a Tory move to oust Ms Slater from her ministerial role.

Doubts have been cast over whether the veteran nationalist will be allowed to keep the SNP whip following his rebellion.

SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

When asked if Mr Ewing would be punished, the first minister replied: “I’m not going to go into issues that are matters for our group.

“I’m not going to take any lectures on leadership from Douglas Ross.”

The Scottish Tory leader claimed Mr Yousaf was “sacrificing” a “party stalwart” to maintain his party’s alliance with the Greens.

Former government minister Mr Ewing has been an MSP since Holyrood first opened in 1999, and is the son of SNP veteran Winnie Ewing.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

Mr Ross added that the SNP leader was punishing one of his own backbenchers for “challenging Green incompetence”.

Circular economy minister Ms Slater has come under intense scrutiny for her management of the botched deposit return scheme.

Setting out his reasons for voting to remove her, Mr Ewing said he had consistently warned against the environmental recycling project.

He wrote: “The deposit return scheme proposed was fatally and irremediably flawed.

“My warnings issued first privately then in public were ignored or dismissed.

Greens co-leader Lorna Slater in Holyrood.
Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater survived an attempt to oust her from government. Image: PA.

“The minister with responsibility for the scheme does not enjoy the confidence of business.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “We are pleased to have won this vote convincingly – one SNP MSP not abiding by the whip in this instance is an internal party matter, which will be considered by the chief whip in due course.”

Mr Yousaf defended the SNP’s continued alliance with the Scottish Greens and maintained the Conservatives were set against action to tackle climate change.

