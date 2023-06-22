Tony Docherty: Mexican star Antonio Portales’ ‘passion’ will excite Dundee fans

Tony Docherty believes Dundee fans will take Mexican recruit Antonio Portales to their hearts.

The 27-year-old will travel over 5000 miles to join his new team-mates for pre-season training.

In doing so, he hopes to fight his way into the Mexican national team.

Docherty is in no doubt of his new centre half’s quality.

And he reckons Dundee fans will join him in the Portales fan club as soon as they see him in action.

“I’m sure the Dundee fans will be excited by [Portales],” Docherty told DeeTV.

“I’ve said it before – he loves defending. He’s a proper, old school defender.

“He’s very good in both boxes, he’s a great user of the ball from the back.

“So I feel as if we’re getting a player of real quality that the Dundee fans will relate to.

“One thing that comes through for me in his performances, he’s so passionate.

“He exudes that – and I think the Dundee fans will enjoy watching him.”

Portales’ passion will be matched by the Dark Blues support.

And Docherty will demand the same levels of commitment from his entire squad as they build towards their return to Premiership action in August.

He added: “You’re playing for a brilliant club. You’ve got to have that passion.

“You’ve got to realise who you’re playing for – you’re playing for the supporters, first and foremost.

“The players pull on the jersey and they’re representing the football club.

“And the football club is now back where it should be, competing in the Premiership, and it’s not just about ability, it’s about passion it’s about work ethic, doing everything right, following the game plan…

“If we do that and execute these things properly, hopefully we’ll end up having a successful campaign.”