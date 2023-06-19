Antonio Portales vows to break into Mexico team after knocking back FOUR clubs to sign for Dundee

New Dundee star Antonio Portales has vowed to break into the Mexico team after revealing he rejected four offers to move to Dens Park.

The central defender has joined Tony Docherty’s side in a surprise move from Mexico City-based Atlante in the second tier Liga de Expansion MX, last week.

He’s expected to cut through red tape this week and travel to Scotland to start a new chapter in his career.

And he’s excited to move to the Premiership new boys.

Portales said: “I had a chance of signing for a top-flight club in Mexico and I had three other offers too. But the opportunity from Dundee was too good to turn down.

“As soon as they showed interest my mind was made up, I wanted to go to Scotland.

“My journey in football has not always been easy and my family were overjoyed for me. They know my aim was always to play in Europe.

“And I am signing for a big club with a proud history.

“My hope is to do well at Dundee and be called up for my national team. It’s an ambition of mine to play for Mexico and this move will help me.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to move to Dundee instead of staying in Liga MX,

“I believe if I play well in Scotland I will be recognised internationally.

“I am going to Scotland to play in a great country and compete against huge teams who play in the Champions League every season.

“Perhaps one day I could play in the Champions League too.

“I feel like a kid again. At 27 I am moving to a new adventure in Scotland. Dreams can come true, if you have one, chase it, look for it and don’t let it go.”