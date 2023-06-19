Antonio Portales vows to break into Mexico team after knocking back FOUR clubs to sign for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Antonio Portales vows to break into Mexico team after knocking back FOUR clubs to sign for Dundee

New Dundee star believes Scottish football will be a springboard to international recognition.

By Sean Hamilton
Antonio Portales hopes to join up with Dundee in the next week. Image: YouTube
Antonio Portales hopes to join up with Dundee in the next week. Image: YouTube

New Dundee star Antonio Portales has vowed to break into the Mexico team after revealing he rejected four offers to move to Dens Park.

The central defender has joined Tony Docherty’s side in a surprise move from Mexico City-based Atlante in the second tier Liga de Expansion MX, last week.

He’s expected to cut through red tape this week and travel to Scotland to start a new chapter in his career.

And he’s excited to move to the Premiership new boys.

Portales said: “I had a chance of signing for a top-flight club in Mexico and I had three other offers too. But the opportunity from Dundee was too good to turn down.

“As soon as they showed interest my mind was made up, I wanted to go to Scotland.

New Dundee signing Antonio Portales. Image: YouTube

“My journey in football has not always been easy and my family were overjoyed for me. They know my aim was always to play in Europe.

“And I am signing for a big club with a proud history.

“My hope is to do well at Dundee and be called up for my national team. It’s an ambition of mine to play for Mexico and this move will help me.

“That’s one of the reasons I wanted to move to Dundee instead of staying in Liga MX,

“I believe if I play well in Scotland I will be recognised internationally.

“I am going to Scotland to play in a great country and compete against huge teams who play in the Champions League every season.

“Perhaps one day I could play in the Champions League too.

“I feel like a kid again. At 27 I am moving to a new adventure in Scotland. Dreams can come true, if you have one, chase it, look for it and don’t let it go.”

