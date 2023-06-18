Antonio Portales can force way into Mexico team by starring for Dundee, says Dens new boy’s mentor

Dundee new boy Antonio Portales can force his way into the Mexico team if he performs at Dens Park, according to the defender’s mentor.

New Dens Park boss Tony Docherty pulled off the surprise signing of the 27-year-old stopper, who spent last season with Mexico City-based Atlante in the second tier Liga de Expansion MX, last week.

Portales started his career with Mexican giants Monterrey and their former coach Miguel Mendoza reckons the move to Scottish football could propel him into international football with Mexico.

He said: “Tono has been a very consistent footballer right from when he started his career with Monterrey.

Antonio Portales signs for the Dee Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Mexican defender, Antonio Portales, subject to the successful granting of a visa and international clearance. Read full announcement.

https://t.co/8MmaLCMl97#vamosdundee #thedee pic.twitter.com/T76jG4FW61 — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 16, 2023

“I remember him as far ago as when he was 12 or 13 and trained at the club.

“He had a good season with Atlante and he has earned his move to Europe.

“He’s always been a man of character and stood out a lot. He was in the state team of Tamaulipas from an early age too.

“What I like about him is that he has been a consistently good footballer for a number of years. He moved to Alebrijes de Oaxaca and played every single game with them. He made a big impression there.

“Last season he did the same at Atlante.

De los Potros de Hierro a Europa!!! ⚽️ Antonio Portales es nuevo jugador del Dundee FC de Escocia, equipo recién ascendido a la Scottish Premiership. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 El defensor de 27 años, logró el título del Apertura 2022 de la Expansión con el Atlante. Mucho éxito Tocayo!!! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yNrRLdD4MO — Antonio de Valdés (@adevaldes) June 18, 2023

“It’s an unusual move. I can only think of Efrain Juarez and Carlos Pena as Mexican players who went to Scotland. I’m proud of him for getting a move to Europe.

“Tono deserves this and the fact he is now playing in Europe means he will be looked at for the national team.

“If he does well at Dundee, why not the Mexico team?”

The shock swoop has made headlines in the Central American country and even the player’s father – Antonio Portales senior – admitted his son’s move to Scotland came as a shock to him.

Portales senior said: “The transfer certainly came as a surprise to me.

“He told me that he had something to tell me and then I found out!

Grandfather’s tears

“The family is very proud. His grandfather was crying with happiness!

“I know that playing in Europe was one of Tono’s dreams. And he wants to play for the national team one day because that’s what every Mexican aspires to.

“I hope he does the family proud in Scotland.”

Portales will visit the British Embassy in Mexico City today to complete his formalities and is expected to travel to Tayside to join his new teammates this week.