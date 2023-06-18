Antonio Portales can force way into Mexico team by starring for Dundee, says Dens new boy’s mentor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales can force way into Mexico team by starring for Dundee, says Dens new boy’s mentor

Former coach of new Dundee defender hopes Scottish football could be springboard to international recognition.

By Mark Walker
New Dundee signing Antonio Portales. Image: YouTube
New Dundee signing Antonio Portales. Image: YouTube

Dundee new boy Antonio Portales can force his way into the Mexico team if he performs at Dens Park, according to the defender’s mentor.

New Dens Park boss Tony Docherty pulled off the surprise signing of the 27-year-old stopper, who spent last season with Mexico City-based Atlante in the second tier Liga de Expansion MX, last week.

Portales started his career with Mexican giants Monterrey and their former coach Miguel Mendoza reckons the move to Scottish football could propel him into international football with Mexico.

He said: “Tono has been a very consistent footballer right from when he started his career with Monterrey.

“I remember him as far ago as when he was 12 or 13 and trained at the club.

“He had a good season with Atlante and he has earned his move to Europe.

“He’s always been a man of character and stood out a lot. He was in the state team of Tamaulipas from an early age too.

“What I like about him is that he has been a consistently good footballer for a number of years. He moved to Alebrijes de Oaxaca and played every single game with them. He made a big impression there.

“Last season he did the same at Atlante.

“It’s an unusual move. I can only think of Efrain Juarez and Carlos Pena as Mexican players who went to Scotland. I’m proud of him for getting a move to Europe.

“Tono deserves this and the fact he is now playing in Europe means he will be looked at for the national team.

“If he does well at Dundee, why not the Mexico team?”

The shock swoop has made headlines in the Central American country and even the player’s father – Antonio Portales senior – admitted his son’s move to Scotland came as a shock to him.

Portales senior said: “The transfer certainly came as a surprise to me.

“He told me that he had something to tell me and then I found out!

Grandfather’s tears

“The family is very proud. His grandfather was crying with happiness!

“I know that playing in Europe was one of Tono’s dreams. And he wants to play for the national team one day because that’s what every Mexican aspires to.

“I hope he does the family proud in Scotland.”

Portales will visit the British Embassy in Mexico City today to complete his formalities and is expected to travel to Tayside to join his new teammates this week.

