LEE WILKIE: Pace of squad building at Dundee shows Tony Docherty has full backing of owners

Dundee aren’t hanging about when it comes to building a squad for next season.

That’s clear evidence that new manager Tony Docherty is being backed by the owners.

When Docherty was given the job, he had an enormous amount of work to do on the recruitment front.

He talked about that as a positive, rather than a negative.

It would give him the chance to put exactly the kind of squad he wanted together, he said, rather than having to make do with players he didn’t necessarily want.

The speed with which Dundee have acted to bring in new signings – and re-sign players they had last season – shows those upstairs at Dens are on the same page as the manager.

And I can see the planning that has gone into their recruitment so far.

Players like Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly aren’t proven Premiership performers – but they are guys who are on an upward trajectory and who shone for their sides last season.

These boys will definitely have had offers from other teams this summer.

The fact that Dundee have been able to swoop in as quickly as they have with their offer – and have them be accepted – shows that they are able to pay wages that can entice these prospects, despite interest from elsewhere.

Any manager would be delighted to have that ability. I’m sure Tony Docherty’s no different.

He’ll also know that to be able to take these wee ‘gambles’, if you like, on prospective stars, you have to have the right sorts elsewhere in your squad.

And that’s where the likes of Joe Shaughnessy and Jordan McGhee come in.

I don’t know Shaughnessy personally, but he clearly has the sort of Premiership experience that will be essential for Dundee next season.

I suspect he’s also the kind of player managers love having around the place because they set a great example for younger players in how they approach training and diet and things like that.

Attitude, discipline and desire

McGhee’s experience is clear to see. He’s done the business for Dundee before in two promotion campaigns – and in the Premiership under difficult circumstances.

These guys have got the right attitude, the discipline and desire to bring on the young ones who have come in and signed on again from within the club, like Fin Robertson did on Monday.

This is all really positive for Dundee, whose fans are entitled to be pretty chuffed with what they’re seeing this summer.