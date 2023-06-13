LEE WILKIE: Pace of squad building at Dundee shows Tony Docherty has full backing of owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Pace of squad building at Dundee shows Tony Docherty has full backing of owners

The Dark Blues have not been slow to start shaping their playing group.

New Dundee manager Tony Docherty with managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee aren’t hanging about when it comes to building a squad for next season.

That’s clear evidence that new manager Tony Docherty is being backed by the owners.

When Docherty was given the job, he had an enormous amount of work to do on the recruitment front.

He talked about that as a positive, rather than a negative.

It would give him the chance to put exactly the kind of squad he wanted together, he said, rather than having to make do with players he didn’t necessarily want.

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at the club's Gardyne Campus facility. Image: SNS.
The speed with which Dundee have acted to bring in new signings – and re-sign players they had last season – shows those upstairs at Dens are on the same page as the manager.

And I can see the planning that has gone into their recruitment so far.

Players like Scott Tiffoney and Charlie Reilly aren’t proven Premiership performers – but they are guys who are on an upward trajectory and who shone for their sides last season.

These boys will definitely have had offers from other teams this summer.

The fact that Dundee have been able to swoop in as quickly as they have with their offer – and have them be accepted – shows that they are able to pay wages that can entice these prospects, despite interest from elsewhere.

Scott Tiffoney in action against Dundee last season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Any manager would be delighted to have that ability. I’m sure Tony Docherty’s no different.

He’ll also know that to be able to take these wee ‘gambles’, if you like, on prospective stars, you have to have the right sorts elsewhere in your squad.

And that’s where the likes of Joe Shaughnessy and Jordan McGhee come in.

I don’t know Shaughnessy personally, but he clearly has the sort of Premiership experience that will be essential for Dundee next season.

I suspect he’s also the kind of player managers love having around the place because they set a great example for younger players in how they approach training and diet and things like that.

Attitude, discipline and desire

McGhee’s experience is clear to see. He’s done the business for Dundee before in two promotion campaigns – and in the Premiership under difficult circumstances.

These guys have got the right attitude, the discipline and desire to bring on the young ones who have come in and signed on again from within the club, like Fin Robertson did on Monday.

This is all really positive for Dundee, whose fans are entitled to be pretty chuffed with what they’re seeing this summer.

