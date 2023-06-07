Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Scott Tiffoney is ‘throwback’ says Tony Docherty as Dundee boss reveals new signing’s ‘big’ commitment

Tiffoney is Docherty's second summer signing at Dens Park.

By George Cran
Scott Tiffoney has signed for Dundee. Image: SNS.

New Dundee signing Scott Tiffoney is a “throwback” in his desire to drive at opponents says manager Tony Docherty.

And his request to take on the No 7 jersey shows the confidence with which he is approaching his Dens Park career insists the Dark Blues boss.

The former Partick Thistle star is Docherty’s second signing of the summer after Joe Shaughnessy was announced last week.

Tiffoney played a major role in the Jags run to the play-off final, scoring in victories over Queen’s Park and Ayr United.

However, their late collapse that saw Ross County retain their top-flight status allowed Dundee to swoop for the in-demand winger.

Tiffoney will be a team-mate of Cammy Kerr’s next season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

And Docherty can’t wait to get to work with the 24-year-old.

“Scott is a player I have hugely admired and I have monitored his career,” Docherty said.

“He is a really exciting player as you saw during the play-offs and I think he will really appeal to Dundee fans.

“He has asked to be the No 7 which is something the Dundee fans will identify with.

“He’s a wee bit of a throwback, he gets the ball and just wants to take people on one-v-one.

“He is so positive and that is something I love in a player.

Tony Docherty was unveiled as the new Dundee manager last Monday. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“When I first came in here, I said I wanted to create that kind of playing style and identity as well as a culture within the club.

“I think Scott will contribute to that.

“I think he is at a stage in his career where he has done great and he is ready to kick on.

“At Dundee we will give him that opportunity.”

Commitment

Docherty has been impressed by Tiffoney’s attitude in the discussions they had prior to the player putting pen to paper.

His career so far has seen him play for Greenock Morton before a spell with Livingston in the top-flight. A loan spell at Partick Thistle ended with a League One title win before two seasons in the Championship at Firhill.

But his plans to move up to Tayside is hugely encouraging for Docherty.

The Dundee boss added: “I have had extensive talks with him and the thing that has really impressed me is his commitment to it.

“It is big for me that players commit to moving up. He is a Glasgow boy but he is moving up which allows more time on the training pitch and stuff.

“So it was big for me that he has committed to that.

“I am so excited as there was a lot of competition to get him.

“He has an unbelievable work ethic – he did 15km in that game against Ross County which is incredible.

“So he has a work rate and ethic as well as the mentality and talent in terms of an attacking footballer.

“I am just looking forward to working with him and getting him on the pitch for the punters to see him.”

‘Ready for the next stage’

That experience at Livingston is also a plus for Docherty. Tiffoney made 28 Premiership appearances for the Almondvale club.

And the Dundee boss is adamant there is a high ceiling for the exciting talent.

“I remember him coming onto the scene as a young kid at Livingston so he has done the hard work,” Docherty added.

Joe Shaughnessy will star for Dundee next season. Image; SNS

“The conversations I have had with him, when you eyeball him, it is important that you get that feeling that he is ready for the next stage and hopefully I can help him.

“I always used to say that to players, if I can shake their hand if they are going out the door to go onto bigger things, and I have played a part in that . . .

“I’ve had that throughout my career with the likes of Ryan Jack and Scott McKenna. I think that’s where Tiff is, he is at that stage in terms of kicking on in his career.”

Tiffoney will join Shaughnessy as a new signing when pre-season starts on June 21.

Former Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly is also expected to join the club this summer.

