Scott Tiffoney: Dundee agree deal for Partick Thistle star

Attacker has agreed to join up at Dens Park.

By Sean Hamilton
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 01: Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at Firhill, on June 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 01: Partick Thistle's Scott Tiffoney during a cinch Premiership play-off final first leg match between Partick Thistle and Ross County at Firhill, on June 01, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scott Tiffoney has agreed to join Dundee after his contract with Partick Thistle expires this weekend.

The attacker’s performances for the play-off nearly men Jags have drawn plenty of admiring glances.

But, as they did with Joe Shaughnessy, the Dens Park side have beaten the competition to his signature – and he will be wearing the dark blue next season.

New Dee manager Tony Docherty hailed Tiffoney’s capture, saying: “I am thrilled that Scott will be joining the club.

“He is a player that I have monitored and admired for a long time and is a player that will get the fans off their seats.

“When he has the ball, he can make things happen, he can create chances for others, and he can create opportunities for himself.

“He has a tremendous work ethic and wants to improve as a player. He is committed to the club and will be moving up here and I’m really excited about having him at the club.”

The 24-year-old bagged 12 goals last season as Thistle came within a whisker of winning promotion through the play-offs.

He will now test himself in the Premiership with the rapidly building Dark Blues, having last featured in the top flight for Livingston in 2021.

