Schools Proms in pictures: Bell Baxter High School Class of 2023 The red carpet was out at Balbirnie House Hotel for the departing S6 pupils. Glamour and glitz at Balbirnie House Hotel, Markinch. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Bell Baxter High School Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4456531/bell-baxter-high-prom-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation