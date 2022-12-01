New Bell Baxter High head teacher Lynn Black aims to build togetherness at the Cupar school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bell Baxter High School’s new head teacher Lynn Black has made rebuilding the Cupar school’s sense of community her priority.

Focusing on one of the school values – togetherness – is top of her agenda. One of her key aims is to bring people back together after the trauma of the pandemic.

After eight weeks at the helm of one of Fife’s bigger secondaries – with almost 1,500 pupils – we met up with Lynn to learn about her and her hopes for Bell Baxter.

Who is Lynn Black?

A teacher for almost 30 years, Lynn, 51, is from a Dumfries farming family. She started as a music teacher at Falkirk High School and was most recently head teacher of Beeslack Community High School, in Penicuik.

She joined Bell Baxter in September, following the resignation of predecessor Carole Ann Penrose in November last year, and sees Bell Baxter as a great school with a good reputation and proud heritage.

What are her priorities for Bell Baxter’s future?

1. Better togetherness

Like other schools, Bell Baxter High School is feeling the after-effects of the pandemic, according to Lynn.

She said: “We are quick to forget we have come through a pandemic.

“We need to take account of the impact that has had on young people and staff, and their wellbeing.

“One of our school values is togetherness, and that’s a real focus for me going forward.

“When you are in a school this size it’s hard to get to know everyone, and I think the pandemic forced people to work in their own individual silos.

“The sense of togetherness and being part of a big institution, we need to bring that back for both the young people and the staff.”

2. Broadening the curriculum

Introducing more subjects and broadening the scope of those already offered are in her sights.

“Our curriculum is very broad in S5 and S6 but we’ve got some work to do around S3 and S4, and the purpose and rationale behind our curriculum,” she said.

A key question for Lynn is whether young people are being prepared for success in a global society – both with personal and digital skills.

3. Promoting inclusion

She is passionate about inclusion, saying “That’s a golden thread that’s run through my career, making sure there are opportunities for everyone.”

Bell Baxter is working towards a UNICEF Rights Respecting School Award, and ensuring a choice of qualifications other than National 5s and Highers will make the school’s offering more equitable, she said.

“There are multiple pathways and different destinations.

“We know that final stakes exams are not necessarily right for everyone and there are other ways to demonstrate skills and abilities.”

4. Supporting rural communities

Lynn’s farming background helps her understand the rurality of the area, she says, and she wants to bring parental involvement to more remote communities.

She hopes to visit surrounding villages rather than always expecting parents to come to school, and to maximise on pandemic lessons about what can be done electronically.

And in an area with a strong rural economy, she hopes to strengthen work with SRUC Elmwood and others to meet the needs of young people who want to pursue a career in that area.

5. Amplifying pupils’ voices

A recent international conference where pupils discussed climate change with other young people from around the world showed what Bell Baxter’s young people are passionate about and capable of, she said.

“I’d like to see a more diverse input from our young people, hear more of the views of our young people and have a pupil voice in shaping how we do things in school.

“That’s probably one of the things that was strong but has been lost in the pandemic.

“We need to bring that back to the fore, get them involved and develop their leadership.”