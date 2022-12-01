New Bell Baxter High head teacher Lynn Black aims to build togetherness at the Cupar school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New Bell Baxter High head teacher Lynn Black aims to build togetherness at the Cupar school

By Cheryl Peebles
December 1 2022, 6.00pm Updated: December 5 2022, 10.10am
Lynn Black is Bell Baxter High School's new head teacher. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
Lynn Black is Bell Baxter High School's new head teacher. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Bell Baxter High School’s new head teacher Lynn Black has made rebuilding the Cupar school’s sense of community her priority.

Focusing on one of the school values – togetherness – is top of her agenda. One of her key aims is to bring people back together after the trauma of the pandemic.

After eight weeks at the helm of one of Fife’s bigger secondaries – with almost 1,500 pupils – we met up with Lynn to learn about her and her hopes for Bell Baxter.

Who is Lynn Black?

A teacher for almost 30 years, Lynn, 51, is from a Dumfries farming family. She started as a music teacher at Falkirk High School and was most recently head teacher of Beeslack Community High School, in Penicuik.

She joined Bell Baxter in September, following the resignation of predecessor Carole Ann Penrose in November last year, and sees Bell Baxter as a great school with a good reputation and proud heritage.

What are her priorities for Bell Baxter’s future?

Togetherness is one of Bell Baxter High School’s values – and restoring that is new head teacher Lynn Black’s priority. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

1. Better togetherness

Like other schools, Bell Baxter High School is feeling the after-effects of the pandemic, according to Lynn.

She said: “We are quick to forget we have come through a pandemic.

“We need to take account of the impact that has had on young people and staff, and their wellbeing.

“One of our school values is togetherness, and that’s a real focus for me going forward.

“When you are in a school this size it’s hard to get to know everyone, and I think the pandemic forced people to work in their own individual silos.

“The sense of togetherness and being part of a big institution, we need to bring that back for both the young people and the staff.”

2. Broadening the curriculum

Introducing more subjects and broadening the scope of those already offered are in her sights.

“Our curriculum is very broad in S5 and S6 but we’ve got some work to do around S3 and S4, and the purpose and rationale behind our curriculum,” she said.

A key question for Lynn is whether young people are being prepared for success in a global society – both with personal and digital skills.

Like other schools, Bell Baxter High School is suffering the after-effects of the pandemic, says its new head teacher. Image: DC Thomson.

3. Promoting inclusion

She is passionate about inclusion, saying “That’s a golden thread that’s run through my career, making sure there are opportunities for everyone.”

Bell Baxter is working towards a UNICEF Rights Respecting School Award, and ensuring a choice of qualifications other than National 5s and Highers will make the school’s offering more equitable, she said.

“There are multiple pathways and different destinations.

“We know that final stakes exams are not necessarily right for everyone and there are other ways to demonstrate skills and abilities.”

4. Supporting rural communities

Lynn’s farming background helps her understand the rurality of the area, she says, and she wants to bring parental involvement to more remote communities.

She hopes to visit surrounding villages rather than always expecting parents to come to school, and to maximise on pandemic lessons about what can be done electronically.

And in an area with a strong rural economy, she hopes to strengthen work with SRUC Elmwood and others to meet the needs of young people who want to pursue a career in that area.

5. Amplifying pupils’ voices

A recent international conference where pupils discussed climate change with other young people from around the world showed what Bell Baxter’s young people are passionate about and capable of, she said.

“I’d like to see a more diverse input from our young people, hear more of the views of our young people and have a pupil voice in shaping how we do things in school.

“That’s probably one of the things that was strong but has been lost in the pandemic.

“We need to bring that back to the fore, get them involved and develop their leadership.”

