Fife head teacher resigns after days of speculation By Alasdair Clark November 12 2021, 9.22am Updated: November 12 2021, 2.38pm Bell Baxter rector Carol Ann Penrose. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Victim opens up about suicide attempt after years of sexual abuse by former Dundee head teacher Tayside and Fife council workers announce five-day November strike over pay dispute Tributes pour in after death of ‘larger-than-life’ Angus primary school head teacher Fife farm worker found guilty of child rape after three-day trial