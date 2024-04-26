St Leonards School welcomes all to May Open Morning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Education Schools

St Leonards School welcomes all to May Open Morning

The open day will showcase the award-winning school where kindness and curiosity grow together.

In partnership with St Leonards School
St Leonards school pupils
The award winning school extends an invite to it's open day on May 6 2024.

There’s no doubt deciding on schooling options for your child can be daunting, but the upcoming open day at St Leonards School aims to let you experience life in the classroom and beyond.

Recently named as Scotland’s Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024 by The Sunday Times, St Leonards School in St Andrews is understandably proud of its achievements.

With such a high accolade under its belt, the school is excited to open its doors on Monday 6 May, offering the chance to meet with key members of staff and pupils across P1 to S1, and learn about all aspects of life at St Leonards.

An award-winning co-educational day and boarding school for ages five to 18, the stunning architecture and location certainly sets St Leonards apart. However, it is the pupils and staff, along with the unique atmosphere and energy the school inspires that creates the real magic of the school.

Balancing academic achievement with sport and activities

The school’s outstanding exam results are testament to this. In 2023, pupils achieved an IB average points score of 35, compared with a global average of 30. This impressive achievement led to leavers securing places at their first-choice university. The most popular destinations include the universities of Oxford, Edinburgh, Durham, St Andrews and University College London.

However, life at the school is certainly not all work and no play. Timetables are designed to establish a healthy balance of sporting and co-curricular activities alongside high academic achievement. With over 50 activities offered, the programme includes everything from beach school to aquathlon, and beekeeping to Model United Nations.

St Leonards school pupil playing the flute
Pupils can get involved in over 50 sporting and co-curricular activities.

Of course, as St Andrews is the home of golf, pupils also have the opportunity to enrol in the renowned St Leonards Golf Academy. Catering for all levels, the six-tier programme offers tailored coaching whether complete beginner or aspiring golf professional.

100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory

Yet golf is just one of the many sporting opportunities available. A current project in partnership with Eltham College is underway to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory.

Twelve students have set their sights on a challenging 680-mile relay beginning on Sunday 26 May to Saturday 1 June 2024. Their aim is to raise significant funds for their chosen charities. Beginning their journey at the Scots Kirk Church in Paris and concluding at St Andrews Beach near the Eric Liddell Community Centre, the relay is a fitting tribute to a remarkable legacy.

St Leonards School pupils running on St Andrews Beach
Pupils will be taking part in the St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun Park at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June.

To complete the relay, pupils will be taking part in the St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun Park at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June. After completing the parkrun, the pupils will be running from Craigtoun Park to the finish line at West Sands beach. The school is encouraging the local community to support pupils during the final stretch of the relay. Why not head along to cheer or even join in running the final stretch?

Techno Challenge Day & St Leonards Art Exhibition

Other events taking place soon on the school calendar include the Techno Challenge Day and the St Leonards Art Exhibition.

Techno Challenge Day brings together local schools for a day dedicated to exploration and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). A variety of STEM challenges that cater to Year 6/Primary 6 will fill the day.

Impressively, this year celebrates 25 years of this event. Not only helping students develop important skills, Techno Challenge Day also ignites a passion for fields that are crucial to future innovations.

St Leonards School students
Oxford, Edinburgh, Durham, St Andrews and University College London are popular university choices for pupils.

On Wednesday 22 June the school opens its doors again, extending an invite to the public for this year’s preview of the St Leonards Art Exhibition. Take this opportunity to visit the school, enjoying live music and drinks as you take in the fabulous end of year coursework for IB, GCSE and Middle Years Programme pupils.

St Leonards Summer School

St Leonards will also be offering two summer school sessions to children aged 10 to 16. Open to all, the first session runs from July 11 – July 25, and the second from July 28 – August 11.

There is the option of the Summer Language School which includes three hours of English lessons each morning. Or, the Residential Activity Programme is for native and fluent English speakers.

Living in the St Rule Boarding House, alongside excursions to Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee, there are activities aplenty on offer. These include surfing, beach games, paddleboarding, trampolining, water park, a huge mix of sports, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and more.

Secure spaces for both the Summer Language School and Residential Activity Camp with a £500 deposit.

With so much on offer at St Leonards, register for the open day taking place on Monday 6 May at 9.30am for P1 to S1 (ages 5-12). It’s the perfect first step to discovering even more.

St Leonards School, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9QJ

More from Schools

The award winning school extends an invite to it's open day on May 6 2024.
I took my kids out of school for a family break - but what…
2
The award winning school extends an invite to it's open day on May 6 2024.
Pounds for Primaries: Courier and Evening Telegraph winners revealed
Brechin High School, which has the highest absence rate in Courier Country.
With 4 in 10 Tayside and Fife secondary pupils 'persistently' absent, how is attendance…
6
(From left to right) Gordon Anderson, Cora McConnell, Karen Anderson, 'Ken Robinson' (the dog), Callan McConnell and Moira Anderson who together run the countryside estate, Fossoway Stables. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
Why are the family behind a Kinross-shire country estate making a bid for YouTube…
Grove Academy in Dundee.
School league tables 2024: Here’s how Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling secondary schools…
3
The award winning school extends an invite to it's open day on May 6 2024.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
Montage of four of the new dishes on the school lunch menu
Katsu chicken and Swedish-style meatballs on new school lunch menu for Angus, Dundee and…
St Paul's RC Academy head teacher Kirsty Small with a selection of vapes found at the school.
Plea to parents to recognise risks as Dundee primary schools see signs of vaping
The award winning school extends an invite to it's open day on May 6 2024.
How Dundee schools are still rebuilding four years on from first Covid lockdown
2
Guests and pupils enjoy the food at Morgan Academy's Iftar party.
Our best photos as Morgan Academy pupils celebrate Ramadan