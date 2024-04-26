St Leonards School welcomes all to May Open Morning

There’s no doubt deciding on schooling options for your child can be daunting, but the upcoming open day at St Leonards School aims to let you experience life in the classroom and beyond.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Recently named as Scotland’s Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024 by The Sunday Times, St Leonards School in St Andrews is understandably proud of its achievements.

With such a high accolade under its belt, the school is excited to open its doors on Monday 6 May, offering the chance to meet with key members of staff and pupils across P1 to S1, and learn about all aspects of life at St Leonards.

An award-winning co-educational day and boarding school for ages five to 18, the stunning architecture and location certainly sets St Leonards apart. However, it is the pupils and staff, along with the unique atmosphere and energy the school inspires that creates the real magic of the school.

Balancing academic achievement with sport and activities

The school’s outstanding exam results are testament to this. In 2023, pupils achieved an IB average points score of 35, compared with a global average of 30. This impressive achievement led to leavers securing places at their first-choice university. The most popular destinations include the universities of Oxford, Edinburgh, Durham, St Andrews and University College London.

However, life at the school is certainly not all work and no play. Timetables are designed to establish a healthy balance of sporting and co-curricular activities alongside high academic achievement. With over 50 activities offered, the programme includes everything from beach school to aquathlon, and beekeeping to Model United Nations.

Of course, as St Andrews is the home of golf, pupils also have the opportunity to enrol in the renowned St Leonards Golf Academy. Catering for all levels, the six-tier programme offers tailored coaching whether complete beginner or aspiring golf professional.

100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory

Yet golf is just one of the many sporting opportunities available. A current project in partnership with Eltham College is underway to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Eric Liddell’s Olympic victory.

Twelve students have set their sights on a challenging 680-mile relay beginning on Sunday 26 May to Saturday 1 June 2024. Their aim is to raise significant funds for their chosen charities. Beginning their journey at the Scots Kirk Church in Paris and concluding at St Andrews Beach near the Eric Liddell Community Centre, the relay is a fitting tribute to a remarkable legacy.

To complete the relay, pupils will be taking part in the St Andrews Parkrun at Craigtoun Park at 9.30am on Saturday 1 June. After completing the parkrun, the pupils will be running from Craigtoun Park to the finish line at West Sands beach. The school is encouraging the local community to support pupils during the final stretch of the relay. Why not head along to cheer or even join in running the final stretch?

Techno Challenge Day & St Leonards Art Exhibition

Other events taking place soon on the school calendar include the Techno Challenge Day and the St Leonards Art Exhibition.

Techno Challenge Day brings together local schools for a day dedicated to exploration and achievement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). A variety of STEM challenges that cater to Year 6/Primary 6 will fill the day.

Impressively, this year celebrates 25 years of this event. Not only helping students develop important skills, Techno Challenge Day also ignites a passion for fields that are crucial to future innovations.

On Wednesday 22 June the school opens its doors again, extending an invite to the public for this year’s preview of the St Leonards Art Exhibition. Take this opportunity to visit the school, enjoying live music and drinks as you take in the fabulous end of year coursework for IB, GCSE and Middle Years Programme pupils.

St Leonards Summer School

St Leonards will also be offering two summer school sessions to children aged 10 to 16. Open to all, the first session runs from July 11 – July 25, and the second from July 28 – August 11.

There is the option of the Summer Language School which includes three hours of English lessons each morning. Or, the Residential Activity Programme is for native and fluent English speakers.

Living in the St Rule Boarding House, alongside excursions to Edinburgh, Stirling and Dundee, there are activities aplenty on offer. These include surfing, beach games, paddleboarding, trampolining, water park, a huge mix of sports, arts and crafts, scavenger hunts and more.

Secure spaces for both the Summer Language School and Residential Activity Camp with a £500 deposit.

With so much on offer at St Leonards, register for the open day taking place on Monday 6 May at 9.30am for P1 to S1 (ages 5-12). It’s the perfect first step to discovering even more.

St Leonards School, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9QJ