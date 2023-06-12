Fin Robertson extends Dundee stay as Tony Docherty continues Premiership rebuild

Fin Robertson has signed a new contract that will keep him at Dundee until the summer of 2025.

The midfielder made only 16 appearances last season after spending time on loan at Cove Rangers during the Dee’s last Premiership campaign.

But new manager Tony Docherty is a fan of the 20-year-old – and has handed him the chance to nail down a regular place at the club he grew up supporting, four years after his debut.

New deal for Robertson!

Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce that Finlay Robertson has signed a new two year deal at the club.

Robertson told Dundee’s website: “I am really happy to be extending my contract at the club for another two seasons.

“It’s a big season for everyone involved and I am really excited at the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

“I am really looking forward to working under the new manager and seeing how he likes to work.”

Robertson spoke last season of how scoring his first goal for Dundee had been a boyhood dream come true.

Since being handed his debut by James McPake aged 16, he has made just 53 appearances, with injuries and loss of form taking their toll along the way.

But with a new manager firmly behind him and a new contract in his pocket, the lifelong Dee fan will now aim to carve out a key role for himself at Dens Park.