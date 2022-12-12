EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Fin Robertson on boyhood dream coming true and the ‘out-of-body experience’ that followed his first-ever Dark Blues goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scoring for Dundee was like “an out-of-body experience” for lifelong Dee Fin Robertson.

The 20-year-old made his first-team debut for his boyhood club three-and-a-half years ago, coming into James McPake’s team at the age of just 16.

But after such early promise, Robertson has struggled to make any impact for the Dark Blues in the past couple of seasons.

Injury played a factor but the central midfielder also admitted a loss of confidence had been an issue.

Now, though, with the help of manager Gary Bowyer the Scotland U/19 international looks to be overcoming that particular hurdle.

And adding goals to his game.

Goals

Robertson had been a Dundee player for 1,288 days before finding the net for the first time as a senior pro, passing into the corner in front of the Bobby Cox Stand as the Dark Blues romped past a tiring Airdrieonians.

It took just 12 days for No 2 to arrive as he curled a fine finish into the Falkirk net to finish off a Challenge Cup tie on the road.

“That’s two in three games now – I’ve surprised myself, to be honest!” Robertson laughed.

“It’s my first two goals for Dundee so I’m really happy.

“The first one was a surreal moment. It’s weird, almost like an out-of-body experience.

Finlay Robertson scored his first ever goal for Dundee tonight and celebrated to the stand were he grew up a season ticket holder, dreams do come true 🤩🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/mqbON1DoOA — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) November 26, 2022

“After you score you can’t really believe it. It’s been my dream since I was a little boy.

“Especially scoring at the end where I’ve watched hundreds of Dundee games from.

“It was brilliant.”

‘Better finish’

On the Falkirk goal, he added: “The ball just came to me on the edge of the area and I didn’t even look at the goal.

“I just swung my left foot and it found the far corner.

“All good, 3-0.

“That one was probably a better finish but I enjoyed the first one more purely because it was my first goal.”

‘Confidence is high’

Robertson started in the new Dens gaffer’s second game in charge at Stranraer but was rarely seen beyond that.

Until the last few weeks.

Coming off the bench in wins over Hamilton, Airdrie and Inverness saw the youngster impress.

And he got the reward of just a second Dundee start since July 2021 in Thursday’s Challenge Cup tie at Falkirk on Thursday night.

“I’ve been training well and the gaffer has given me a couple of chances, which I really appreciate,” the midfielder added.

“I feel like I’ve done alright when I’ve been on.

“We’ve been winning every game in the last wee while so you can’t complain if you’re not in the starting XI if the boys there are doing it week in, week out.

“Confidence is high in the group so you need to make sure you are at it when you come into the team.

“They’ll let you know about it if you’re not, that’s for sure!”

‘Gave me a purpose’

Despite coming into the team at such a young age, Thursday night was only Robertson’s 46th Dundee appearance.

And that’s something he wants to change by making the most of recent chances to play.

“I came into the first team when I was 16 and was playing most weeks,” Robertson added.

“Then I came out the team and it’s been pretty stop-start.

“The manager was honest with me and I respect him totally for that.

“But it gave me a purpose.

“Not that I don’t give it my all in training anyway but he gave the opportunity that if I train at my best then I can get back in the team.

“That gave me an incentive and the manager has been true to his word by giving me a couple of chances.

“I appreciate that.

“He wants me to be more progressive in my play.

“I’ve scored two goals since that so…

“I think I’m getting better at it but I am always wanting to see where I can do better.

“If I keep scoring goals, everything will be OK!”